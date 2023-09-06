UD moots digital connectivity infra in new building plans

Mumbai: In a move at improving digital connectivity infrastructure in the state, the Urban Development department has issued a directive to all municipal corporations and town planners to incorporate Common Telecommunication Infrastructure in new building plans, and directed that Occupancy or Building completion certificates should not be issued without ensuring that the telecom infrastructure was in place.

This is in line with the addendum to Model Building Bye-laws 2016 and has been issued under Section 154 of Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act (MRTP).

Last year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India had sought inputs from various stakeholders and finalised a framework for creation of an ecosystem for Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) making it an intrinsic part of building development plan similar to other building services like water, electricity or fire safety system. This was included in the addendum to the Model Building Bye-laws 2016 issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The directive asks architects, developers and planning authority officials to ensure that a plan for creation of Common Telecommunication Infrastructure including a common duct to access the common space used as telecom room inside the building is included in new building proposal plans.

The circular dated August 25 specifies that buildings with more than 5026 sq ft of built-up area should have minimum 23 m X 2.4 m telecom room. For buildings with built up area of up to 10,010 sq ft, should have a 3m x 3m telecom room, and those with built-up area higher than this should have an additional room of the same size to look after the telecommunications infrastructure. The buildings with built up area lesser than 5026 sq ft should have wall cabinets or a shallow walk in room and should be designed for the equipment load it is expected to carry.

At the layout stage, the UDD directive says, empty Hume pipes or HDPE pipes should be laid before planting trees to accommodate any additional requirement of telecom infrastructure. It also suggests that telecom cables should be ideally placed below the parkign area or service lane which could be easily dug up without causing any major inconvenience.

The directive also asked developers to submit a service plan for IBS infrastructure in consultation with a telecom networking hardware consultant.

“Occupancy / Building Completion certificate to a building to be granted only after ensuring that the Common Telecommunication Infrastructure as per the prescribed standards is in place,” it said.

