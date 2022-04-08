Uddhav asks officials to consider stamp duty payment in instalments to fast-track redevelopment projects

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday directed the revenue and housing departments to formulate a policy on fixing the stamp duty so that the redevelopment of MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) buildings could be fast-tracked. He also asked officials to look into the possibility of allowing the payment of stamp duty in phases before issuing the final occupancy certificate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM chaired a meeting to review several projects, including those undertaken by MHADA, implementation of property tax waiver for houses under 500 sqft, and redevelopment of BDD chawls. Thackeray instructed officials to ensure that residents must be taken into confidence before starting any redevelopment project.

“There are 56 MHADA buildings in Mumbai and to expedite the redevelopment of these buildings, the developers who come forward have to pay stamp duty in one go. Instead, look into the possibility of paying the amount in instalments before issuing the final occupancy certificate,” a statement from the chief minister’s office quoted Thackeray. “Officials of the revenue, finance, and housing departments need to work out a joint policy in this regard,” it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister also ordered action against developers who fail to get occupancy certificates, leading to residents paying commercial rates for utilities and other taxes.

Housing minister Jitendra Awhad, while giving a presentation on the redevelopment of BDD chawls, said, “The redevelopment of BDD chawl at Worli, NM Joshi Marg, and Naigaon has received a good response from residents.”

Similarly, redevelopment work at Patra Chawl, Motilal Nagar, had started, he said. “As per the recommendation of the Johnny Joseph Committee, MHADA has started working as a developer.”