Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Uddhav asks officials to consider stamp duty payment in instalments to fast-track redevelopment projects
mumbai news

Uddhav asks officials to consider stamp duty payment in instalments to fast-track redevelopment projects

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday directed the revenue and housing departments to formulate a policy on fixing the stamp duty so that the redevelopment of MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) buildings could be fast-tracked
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday chaired a meeting to review several projects. ANI File Photo
Published on Apr 08, 2022 09:04 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday directed the revenue and housing departments to formulate a policy on fixing the stamp duty so that the redevelopment of MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) buildings could be fast-tracked. He also asked officials to look into the possibility of allowing the payment of stamp duty in phases before issuing the final occupancy certificate.

The CM chaired a meeting to review several projects, including those undertaken by MHADA, implementation of property tax waiver for houses under 500 sqft, and redevelopment of BDD chawls. Thackeray instructed officials to ensure that residents must be taken into confidence before starting any redevelopment project.

“There are 56 MHADA buildings in Mumbai and to expedite the redevelopment of these buildings, the developers who come forward have to pay stamp duty in one go. Instead, look into the possibility of paying the amount in instalments before issuing the final occupancy certificate,” a statement from the chief minister’s office quoted Thackeray. “Officials of the revenue, finance, and housing departments need to work out a joint policy in this regard,” it added.

RELATED STORIES

The chief minister also ordered action against developers who fail to get occupancy certificates, leading to residents paying commercial rates for utilities and other taxes.

Housing minister Jitendra Awhad, while giving a presentation on the redevelopment of BDD chawls, said, “The redevelopment of BDD chawl at Worli, NM Joshi Marg, and Naigaon has received a good response from residents.”

Similarly, redevelopment work at Patra Chawl, Motilal Nagar, had started, he said. “As per the recommendation of the Johnny Joseph Committee, MHADA has started working as a developer.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP