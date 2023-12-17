Uddhav calls Dharavi project ‘biggest scam’, says his govt was not anti-development

Mumbai: The Dharavi redevelopment project involves TDR (transferable development rights) irregularities worth more than ₹100 crore, which is the “biggest scam in the world”, said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday in a frontal attack on the Eknath Shinde-led government for handing over the project to an Adani Group firm.

Mumbai, India - Dec 16, 2023 : Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray walk along with public and party workers during the Dharavi Morcha at BKC, in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Dec 16, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Thackeray also refuted BJP’s allegations that the tender for the project was issued when he was heading the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime.

“The allegation is false. Show me one such GR (government resolution),” he said, claiming he wasn’t anti-development and dared the ruling BJP to show one pro-builder decision taken during his chief ministership.

Thackeray who led a well-attended morcha against the project from T-junction in Dharavi to the headquarters of Adani Realty in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Thackeray said, “The state has a programme of government at your doorsteps, but actually it is a case of government at Adani’s doorsteps.’’

A government agency should take over the redevelopment of one of Asia’s largest slums on the lines of BDD chawls that were being developed by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, he said.

Thackeray said his government fell due to treachery because he was not pro-builder.

“Now one can understand who financed the toppling of my government. With Shiv Sena around, BJP could not help its friends, so my party was broken, and its symbol was stolen,” he claimed without taking names.

“Why is the government licking Adani’s shoes? Ours is not a fight for Mumbai, but for the entire Maharashtra and all concessions given to Adani will have impact on the people,” he said.

Dharavi fought the Covid-19 pandemic and would not surrender before any builder, the Sena (UBT) chief said. “If we did not differentiate between beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries while fighting Covid-19 in Dharavi, how can this condition be applied when it comes to redevelopment?”

Thackeray said people of Dharavi should get 500 square feet homes (post redevelopment) and also be given facilities to carry on business at the existing spots. “There must be a financial centre in the area as well.”

Participating in the protest march, Dharavi MLA and Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad said the residents must not be relocated in the name of redevelopment.

“What right does Adani have to throw one lakh families of Dharavi out on the streets? Who gave him this liberty? We will not let Dharavi become an extension of BKC. Five-star hotels will come up and our small-scale industries that benefit the entire nation’s economy will be left homeless. This we will not allow,” she said.

Gaikwad asked why BJP responded when the opposition questioned Adani. “If questions are raised about malpractices or irregularities in the Dharavi project, the state government and the Central government brand us as anti-development. But we raise questions to safeguard the rights of the people. This just goes on to show how many machineries are in place to safeguard the prime minister’s friend Adani.”

Coming down heavily on Thackeray, city BJP chief Ashish Shelar said Sena (UBT) has always worked against development and the tender for the redevelopment of Dharavi was floated during the former’s tenure as chief minister.

“Uddhav Thackeray symbolises U-turn… Till date, whatever stand he has taken, he has always taken a U-turn on it later. Today, he has taken a stand against Dharavi redevelopment. Interestingly, Thackeray started his morcha from ‘T-Junction’, which means, he can change his stand at any moment,” he said.

Launching a personal attack, he said once they (Sena(UBT)) get their ‘Thackeray Demand Rupee (TDR)’, they will be free to take a U-turn.

A statement from the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private Limited said the project was awarded to Adani Group through a fair, open, and internationally competitive bidding process.

“It is important to note that the tender conditions were finalised during the tenure of the MVA government, which demitted office at the end of June 2022. The finalised conditions, including the obligations and incentives, which were known to all the bidders, have not been changed for the awardee post the tendering process. Hence, it is wrong to claim that any special benefits have been given to the awardee,” it said.

It is unfortunate that a concerted effort is being made to disseminate misinformation about certain aspects of the project, the release issued by Adani Group said. “It is reiterated that all eligible tenement holders will be provided with a key-to-key solution, which means they will move into their new homes in Dharavi itself. As per the tender conditions, even ineligible tenement holders will be provided accommodation under the rental housing policy. The tender provisions also ensure that eligible residential tenements will receive 17% more area than other SRA projects in Mumbai.”

Further, generation and usage of TDR are as per the tender conditions and fully compliant with the relevant laws, the release claimed. “The resettlement of Dharavikars is not affected by TDR. Also, the TDR from the project will be managed and monitored transparently through a specially created portal by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, and the state government.”

The morcha was also attended by workers of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI, CPI (M), RPI, PWP, Bhim Army as well as members of Dharavi Businessmen Welfare Association.

(With PTI inputs)