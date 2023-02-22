Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uddhav camp alleges forcible takeover of shakhas in Thane

Published on Feb 22, 2023 01:18 AM IST

A delegation of Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Thane MP Rajan Vichare, met police commissioner Jaijeet Singh on Tuesday and complained that the group led by chief minister Eknath Shinde is forcibly taking over party offices in the city

BySajana Nambiar, Thane

A delegation of Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Thane MP Rajan Vichare, met police commissioner Jaijeet Singh on Tuesday and complained that the group led by chief minister Eknath Shinde is forcibly taking over party offices in the city.

While some of the shakhas are owned by Thackeray faction some are owned by private parties but are in former’s control, a letter submitted to the top cop said.

“A conspiracy is being hatched by Shinde group to seize the party offices by force. Many have been seized. So far, we have exercised restraint. But if there is any law-and-order problem, the entire responsibility will remain with Shinde group,” Vichare said.

He was accompanied by leaders such as Madhukar Deshmukh and Kedar Dighe, Thane district chief.

Singh could not be reached for his comments.

Sajana Nambiar

Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

