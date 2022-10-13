Uddhav faction approaches HC to get BMC to accept electoral candidate’s resignation

Mumbai: The political war between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis coalition government escalated further on Wednesday, with the former alleging that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was “under pressure” to not accept the resignation of its employee Rujuta Latke. Latke, the Uddhav faction’s candidate in the forthcoming Andheri East by-poll, cannot contest elections till the BMC releases her from her job. Friday is the last date for the filing of nominations.

Latke is the widow of Sena MLA Ramesh Latke, whose death necessitated the by-election scheduled to be held on November 3. The bypoll is the first major election since the split in the Shiv Sena and the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after Shinde’s rebellion, and is hence being seen as a barometer of the public mood before the forthcoming BMC polls.

Leaders of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) alleged that the Shinde faction was pressurising Rutuja to join it and contest the election on its ticket, and the delay in accepting her resignation was part of these tactics. The Thackeray faction approached the Bombay high court (HC) on Wednesday.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and former minister Anil Parab told HT that Latke had followed all procedures, including depositing a month’s salary in the treasury as mandated. “There is no disciplinary action or dues pending against her but despite all paperwork being completed, her file is still pending final approval,” he said. Parab said he had met municipal commissioner I S Chahal thrice and “it was evident that there is pressure from the top”.

Parab referred to reports that said Latke’s resignation would be approved if she joined the Shinde faction. “Some people have told us that there were attempts to offer her a ministerial berth,” he claimed, adding that Latke would, however, remain with the Sena. Latke, who met Chahal on Wednesday to see that her papers were approved, also told reporters that her loyalties were steadfastly with Uddhav Thackeray. “I will fight the elections on the symbol of the mashaal (flaming torch),” she stressed.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has also extended its support to the Shiv Sena in the by-election. The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have already done so.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said there was no question of any pressure from the state government on the BMC to reject Latke’s resignation. “The BMC has its own set of rules related to the resignation of employees, and the administration will take a call on it.”

The BJP is fighting the poll with Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. The chief and deputy chief minster are likely to meet on Wednesday night to decide on a candidate, who is file his/her nomination on Thursday.

Some BJP leaders, however, said they had all their options open in their bid to win the seat at any cost. “The results of the by-poll will have long-lasting repercussions, even in the forthcoming municipal polls,” said a leader. “We have informally announced Murji Patel as our candidate, but if Rutuja Latke shifts her loyalty and joins the Shinde camp, we will withdraw our candidate. If need be, Muraji Patel will contest on the Shinde camp’s ticket.”

HC to hear Rutuja Latke’s petition today

Rutuja Latke on Wednesday moved the Bombay high court seeking direction to the BMC to waive the one-month notice period and accept her resignation so as to enable her to file her nomination for the Andheri East by-poll in time.

Latke’s lawyers informed the HC that the BMC had not accepted her resignation tendered on October 3 as yet, and the last date for filling of nomination forms was October 14. A division bench of Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Sharmila Deshmukh will hear the petition on Thursday.

The petition states that though Latke tendered her resignation on October 3, the BMC refused to relieve her on the grounds that she had to serve a one-month notice period. Although she paid up ₹67,000 in lieu of the notice period, the civic authorities had not obliged, hence she had to approach the HC.

According to the petition, Latke had sought permission from the BMC on September 2 to contest the election. Her letter had sought relaxation of Rule 6 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Service (Conduct) Regulations, 1999, which stipulates that an employee of BMC is prohibited from contesting any election. The letter had requested the BMC to grant permission to contest the said election by relaxing the prohibition under Rule 6 of the said Service Regulation of 1989 till such time the election results were declared.

The assistant municipal commissioner of K ward rejected Latke’s request by an order dated September 22 and the decision was communicated to her on September 29. Following the rejection of her request, she tendered her resignation on October 3.

