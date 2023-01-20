Uddhav likely to miss unveiling of father’s portrait

Mumbai: Despite an invitation from the state government to attend the unveiling of the late Bal Thackeray’s portrait, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday decided to pay tribute to his father in a separate programme. Both events have been scheduled on January 23 at 7 pm.

The announcement from Uddhav has created a debate about whether he would be skipping the event organised by the state, where chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would be present.

When asked whether the Sena (UBT) chief will skip the event, the party office bearer on the condition of anonymity said, “Uddhav has not declared any decision about it till now. Considering the timetable and unhappiness shown by the party, it seems that he may skip the state government function.”

However, as it is a short distance between the legislature and the statue near Regal, Uddhav may attend the state function for some time and return, he said, adding, “Later, he will go to Shanmukhanand.”

The office bearer added that the function is planned in such a manner that it will be a parallel show of the strength of the party and the legacy of Shiv Sena supremo Thackeray.

Uddhav will visit the statue of the Shiv Sena founder situated near Regal Cinema, barely a kilometre away from the state legislature at 7 pm. Later, he will go to Matunga to address the rally of his party workers in Shanmukhanand Auditorium at 8 pm.

On Wednesday, Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that a portrait of Shiv Sena founder, Thackeray, will be unveiled in the central hall of the state legislature on the occasion of his birth anniversary on January 23 in a function which will start at 6 pm. He also said that all members of the Thackeray family have been invited to the event.

Narvekar’s response was seen as an opinion of the ruling alliance that they do not consider Uddhav as the only successor of the Sena founder.

