Uddhav loyalist alleges he is being forced to join Shinde

NAVI MUMBAI: The Uddhav Thackeray-Eknath Shinde feud is getting uglier with former Navi Mumbai corporator and Uddhav loyalist M K Madhavi alleging that externment proceedings have been initiated against him by the Navi Mumbai police to pressurise him to join the Shinde faction. Madhavi claimed that local politicians too are involved in the conspiracy.

Shiv Sena youth leader Aaditya Thackeray had visited the Madhavi household for Ganpati darshan last month. Madhavi’s son Karan, a former corporator, is a close associate of Aaditya and an office bearer of the Yuva Sena. His wife Vinaya is also a former corporator. The trio was elected in the last house in NMMC and is planning to contest the next civic election in at least four seats with Madhavi’s daughter-in-law also joining the fray.

Madhavi made the allegations at a press conference at the Shiv Sena office in Vashi on Saturday. The conference was attended by Thane MP Rajan Vichare and other top Navi Mumbai Shiv Sena leaders. “The proceedings have been initiated despite no cases being registered against me for years. The rule states that there should be criminal cases registered in the last six months. In recent times, there have been attempts to frame me in bogus cases during Ganeshotsav and one involving a woman shopkeeper. In all the instances, I have submitted CCTV footage as proof that I was absent from the locations,” he said.

Madhavi alleged that the proceedings had been initiated at the behest of former Shiv Sena opposition leader in NMMC and Airoli strongman Vijay Chougule, who is now a part of the Eknath Shinde group. He added that former Airoli MLA Sandeep Naik was also a part of the conspiracy to frame him.

“DCP Zone I Vivek Pansare asked me to join the Shinde group and demanded ₹10 lakh from me,” said Madhavi said. “He said that if I didn’t defect, he would frame cases against me and kill me in an encounter. There is a direct threat to my life and that of my family. If anything happens to us, DCP Vivek Pansare, Sandeep Naik, Vijay Chougule and also chief minister Eknath Shinde should be held responsible for it, as all this is being done because I am not joining Shinde’s faction.”

Madhavi went on to threaten that he and his family would immolate themselves in front of the DCP’s office if the conspiracy was not stopped. Concurring with him, his wife Vinaya said, “We have responded to all the notices sent to us and given clear proof of his innocence. All this is being done to pressurise us to join the Shinde group, which our family has refused to do and never will. The Thackeray brand will always remain come what may, and the Shiv Sena will live forever.”

Said MP Rajan Vichare, “This politics is being played by Eknath Shinde who I know very well. They are resorting to all sorts of tactics to get all Shiv Sena loyalists to join them. Where do we seek justice if the Maharashtra chief minister is acting in such a manner? The police cannot help, as they work under their orders. But we have the courts and the democratic path.”

When contacted, DCP Pansare first refused to comment, stating that he was unaware of the allegations. However, he later dismissed them as baseless. “I haven’t threatened anyone,” Pansare said. “Madhavi’s externment proceedings are before me and the inquiry is on.

The DCP said there were 13 cases against Madhavi, including three this year, and they included both non-cognisable and cognisable offences. “Madhavi was booked recently for rioting during Ganeshotsav under IPC section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means),” he said. “Under such circumstances, he fears he will be externed and hence he has made all these allegations.”

Vijay Chougule and Sandeep Naik did not respond when contacted. There was no response from police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh to the allegations against his department and officers.

Shiv Sena Belapur chief too claims pressure tactics

Shiv Sena Belapur constituency chief Vithal More too claimed pressure tactics by the police. Said More, “When I refused to join the Shinde faction, my son’s restaurant was raided by police late at night. We were warned to join Shinde. We however fought and did not relent. We will continue to fight. The Shiv Sena is not finished. We will finish those wanting to finish Shiv Sena. This is our resolve.”