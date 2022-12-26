Uddhav may attend the upper house on Monday

Former chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is likely to attend the proceedings in the legislative council on Monday. Thackeray, who is a member of the upper house, has not attended the house since his resignation as the CM on June 29 this year.

Thackeray, who is flying to Nagpur along with party leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Milind Narvekar late on Sunday, may speak in the upper house. The party is planning to hit out at the ruling party, especially CM Eknath Shinde, on various issues, including the suicide case of Thane-based builder Suraj Parmar. It is apparently part of the party strategy to step up the attack against the Shinde-Fadnavis government which has announced a number of inquiries in cases pertaining to the previous Thackeray government.

Thackeray, in his online address before the resignation as the CM, had announced to resign as member of the council. However, he did not resign as it would result in dip in the numbers and the opposition losing its wafer-thin majority in the council.

