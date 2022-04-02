Uddhav meets Walse Patil as Sena calls action by Central agencies encroachment on home dept authority

Amid rumours that Shiv Sena is unhappy over the soft stance taken by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-controlled home department in the wake of increased action by Central agencies in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday held two meetings with home minister Dilip Walse Patil.

Sena claimed that this action by central agencies was an encroachment on the turf of the home department, with its Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut saying any attempt to overlook this encroachment by the Union government on the authority of the state would amount to “twirling the hangman’s noose”.

There are reports that Sena is upset with ally NCP for no strong action taken against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in the cases pending against them. Sena leadership had reportedly raised these concerns during a meeting held with NCP chief Sharad Pawar recently.

“There is no need to put up a fight per se, but if the Maharashtra police get the right instructions and guidance, things will be set right. The home department must become stronger and firmer. I discussed this with the chief minister yesterday. The way in which Central agencies are behaving is an encroachment on the authority of the Maharahtra home department. Those who hold jurisdiction over the law-and-order machinery, police, and investigating agencies, must take this very seriously. If someone is taking a go-slow line, then they are twirling the hangman’s rope for themselves,” said Raut, in a veiled attack on the NCP, on Friday.

“Like in Kashmir or the North-East, where terrorists suddenly infiltrate, cause bomb blasts and flee, the Centre is launching similar terrorist acts. They infiltrate, arrest [people], and leave,” he said, adding that this would exacerbate the union government-versus-states battle.

Raut said hence, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had called for a meeting of chief ministers of all non-BJP ruled states to discuss and counter the “misuse” of Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, and income tax department.

The prestige of these Central agencies was being affected, said the Sena leader, adding that perhaps a time would come when these agencies would be asked to probe pickpocketing on trains.

The opposition BJP spread the rumours of discord between the ruling allies and alleged that Sena was eager to wrest the home department from the NCP.

Senior BJP leader and former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said Sena wanted the department to “exact revenge” on BJP, and not to “serve the people and improve the law-and-order situation”.

“People must realise this and understand how Sena wants to work… asking for the home minister’s post when it already has the chief minister’s chair. It is trying to shift the blame of its own non-performance on someone else,” he alleged.

“The rules of business of our state say the chief minister is the chief of the government. He does not need a department per se, but has control over all of them,” Mungantiwar said.

He claimed that in private, NCP leaders said they wanted the chief minister’s position, and speculated if Sena and the NCP would snap the chief minister’s chair for that of the home minister. Mungantiwar also said issues like loan waiver to farmers, growing unemployment, and rise in power bills were being ignored by the state government.

Sena said there was no such proposal on the cards.

“BJP says the NCP wants the chief minister’s post. Even BJP wants it… but BJP must bear in mind that the MVA has decided that Sena will occupy the position for five years,” Raut clarified.

He, however, said that “there was a convention that the chief minister held the home department.” “But this happens when there is a one-party government. This is a three-party government and each one should handle their portfolio well… we have the chief minister and the chief minister is the head of all departments.”

Thackeray too issued a clarification denying reports that he was upset with the home minister. “These reports are wrong and concocted. I have full faith in my colleagues and their performance is excellent,” he said.

Walse Patil, who met Thackeray earlier in the day, too voiced the sentiment. “The chief minister has already clarified this. There is no disgruntlement. We take each other in confidence before taking decisions.”

Reacting to Raut’s statement, Walse Patil said they would overcome any lacunae in the working of their department.

When asked about Congress being upset at its two ministers - Varsha Gaikwad and Aslam Shaikh - being booked by the Mumbai police for allegedly brandishing swords at a party event on Wednesday, Walse Patil said the issue was discussed in the state cabinet and chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava had been asked to submit a report.

BJP took umbrage to Raut’s statement comparing the Central agencies to terrorists. Party spokesperson Keshav Upadhye called this “unfortunate.” “Raut is an editor and Rajya Sabha MP. It is unfortunate that such a man is making this reference to the central agencies,” he said, while questioning why Raut was silent on the details of alleged misdemeanors thrown up in these probes.

“Raut is frustrated and that is why he is comparing the central agencies and terrorists,” BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said.