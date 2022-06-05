Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uddhav praises Pawar, asks sugar industry to learn from Brazil

Updated on Jun 05, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday showered Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar with praise, saying like sugar he had brought sweetness to politics.

“Pawarsaheb has brought the sweetness of sugar to politics and all leaders, keeping aside their political affiliations, have come together for the benefit of the state and the country,” Thackeray said.

The CM was virtually addressing a state-level sugar conference in Pune where a galaxy of leaders from Maharashtra like Nitin Gadkari, Ajit Pawar, Balasaheb Thorat, and Rajesh Tope shared the dais.

Thackeray described Pawar as an authority in this field. “Whenever the sugar industry is in problem, Pawarsaheb comes and meets me. He then apprises me of the problem and also suggests the solution. We are lucky to have such a leader.”

He said it was time for the industry to emulate the scientific methods adopted by Brazil, which is the largest exporter of sugar, and be self-reliant. “We need to use a scientific base like research, understand the demand and supply, adopt modern techniques, and stand on our own two feet.”

Brazil exports more than 2.2 million tonnes of sugar during the peak season. However, since many sugar mills are now diverting the export stock to produce ethanol as it is emerging as a low-cost alternative fuel, Brazil is spearheading this drive.

The sugar sector is politically significant in the state and also forms the backbone of rural economy in western Maharashtra.

