Uddhav reveals how he remained unbeaten by political and health crises

Recently, Uddhav Thackeray, head of Shiv Sena (UBT), opened up about the toughest time in his political and personal life following a couple of surgeries in November 2021. He was compelled to stay away from the public eye for many months, following his cervical spine surgery on November 12, at a south Mumbai hospital.

Mumbai, India - May 04, 2023: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray alongside MP Anil Desai and MP Sanjay Raut, addresses a press conference, at Matoshree, Bandra (East), in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 04, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The 63-year-old former chief minister spoke for the first time about his journey back from near-immobility. Thackeray was first examined by Dr Gaurish Kenkre, a physiotherapist, after he complained of a prolonged neck and backache. After the first surgery by Dr Shekhar Bhojraj, at Sir H N Reliance Hospital, on Charni Road, another was performed on November 18 to remove blood clots in his spine. Post the surgery, he was diagnosed with quadriparesis -- which causes weakness in the muscles and affects all the four limbs and torso.

At the launch of Dr Kenkre’s rehab centre, two weeks ago, Thackeray reminisced the day he met the doctor in an immobile state at the hospital. “It was lockdown time and I told Dr Kenkre to work from my home. The result is before your eyes – I am standing in front of everyone,” said Thackeray.

Through his time in therapy with Dr Kenkre, Thackeray said he had a whiff of political undercurrents taking place within his party. It propelled him to get back on his feet soon, he said. “When my fingers were immobile, I asked the doctor what lay ahead for me. The team assured me of my recovery. Bolstered by their confidence, I was back on my feet.”

Thackeray, then the chief minister of Maharashtra, was immobile for seven months post-surgery, leading to much political speculation. Towards the end of his convalescence, one of his party’s top brass at the time, Eknath Shinde, also engineered a coup to split up Shiv Sena. A month later, he exited the party with 40 MLAs and formed a new government in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Thackeray revealed that he underwent intense physiotherapy for 12-13 hours each day for six months. That is when he incurred censure from his political opponents for remaining inaccessible and avoiding meeting people. Incidentally, quadriparesis is not always treatable and is known to lead to permanent paralysis.

“He was the chief minister then. He attended cabinet and other meetings via video calls. In fact, we chalked out the physio sessions around his meetings,” said the doctor, adding that the sessions would begin as early as 5:30 am, sometimes going well past midnight.

Dr Kenkre said Thackeray’s intense physiotherapy was aborted after his government toppled in June 2022. “It was a shock for him. He was recovering well with the physiotherapy. Following the political crisis, we reduced the sessions from 12-13 hours to four to six hours. We had set up a fresh exercise protocol for him, which he religiously follows till date,” said the doctor.

