IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Uddhav Thackeray reviews restarting local train services for general public
mumbai news

Uddhav Thackeray reviews restarting local train services for general public

Many senior officials of Railways along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, Mumbai police commissioner also attended the meeting.
ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:47 AM IST
The state has a total of 6,159 Active Corona Cases, with an overall recovery rate of 94 per cent.(ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday called a review meeting to discuss restarting soon Mumbai's local train services for the general public, with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Many senior officials of Railways along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, Mumbai police commissioner also attended the meeting.

At present, in view of the pandemic, only certain people categorised as essential workers are being allowed to board the trains with women commuters being allowed during dedicated time slots in the local trains.

The state has a total of 6,159 Active Corona Cases, with an overall recovery rate of 94 per cent. The cumulative count of deaths stands currently at 11,307. The total number of positive cases in the state is 306393.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP