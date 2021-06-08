Uddhav Thackeray’s one-on-one meeting with PM Modi ‘nothing to be afraid of’, says MVA

Leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Jayant Patil told reporters on Tuesday that reports of a separate meeting between the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackery and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “nothing to be afraid” about. The meeting does not threaten the Maha Vikas Aghadi government at the state, as they are committed to serving for five years, added Patil.

"Our commitment is to serve for five years and we will complete that tenure. There is nothing to be afraid of about a separate meeting that took place between chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is no threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra," PTI said quoting Patil.

"Though our political stands are different, we maintain a cordial relationship with leaders of other political parties. NCP chief Sharad Pawar maintains such relations. Sometimes controversies happen. There is nothing new about it," he added.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also told reporters that the meeting was held between three individuals on issues concerning the state, and there will be a definitive decision in the coming days.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi listened to CM Uddhav Thackeray, deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Ashok Chavan about various issues concerning the state. There will be some definitive decision in coming days," Raut told PTI.

The chief minister along with the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and public works department minister Ashok Chavan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at the latter’s residence in Delhi, to discuss various issues, including reservation for Maratha and Other Backward Classes, the nomination of 12 members to legislative council and the release of GST compensation dues. Thackeray also met the Prime Minister for an one-on-one meeting which lasted for 30 minutes.

“Yes, we had a separate meeting. We may not be politically together, but that does not mean that we have snapped our relationship. I did not go to meet Nawaz Sharif,” Thackeray said.