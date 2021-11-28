Uddhav Thackeray to review Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra with divisional commissioners, collectors

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a review meeting on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with all the divisional commissioners and collectors of the state on Sunday.

The development comes amid rising concerns across the world over the omicron variant of the coronavirus—said to be highly transmissible and capable of undergoing rapid mutations, making it the potentially most dangerous variant of the virus after delta.

No cases of omicron variant have so far been detected in India so far, according to the Centre. In view of the emerging new variant of the coronavirus, which was first detected in South Africa, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said a day ago that all passengers arriving at the city from that country will be quarantined and their samples sent for genome sequencing.

Talking to the PTI news agency, Pednekar said, “There is an increased risk of coronavirus in foreign countries, so those coming from outside will have to undergo genome tests.”

Similar restrictions might come into force for passengers coming from other countries affected by the new variant of the virus as well, she said.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has also called for a meeting on Sunday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state, in view of the emergent variant of the virus.

“To take steps to stop flight operations with South Africa, etc, hopefully, a discussion will be held with the Prime Minister soon. Tomorrow, in the meeting, some steps will have to be taken (particularly related to the South Africa variant) to stop the spread from that area and of that variant here,” Pawar told reporters on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the central government has also directed states to "rigorously' screen and test people travelling from three countries – South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong – where the cases of the omicron variant have been reported.