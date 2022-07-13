Ulhas River crosses warning level, 300 residents in Badlapur moved to safety

Following the heavy downpour in Badlapur, the Ulhas River has crossed its warning levels on Wednesday. As a result, the officials of Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Corporation have shifted over 300 residents staying along the river bank. The river has crossed 17.50m by 3pm.

Moreover, waterlogging was also reported from Chamtoli village, where the Mahalaxmi Express was stuck on the track in 2019. Heavy downpour in the night could lead to waterlogging on the same tracks, locals claimed.

“The water level of Ulhas River has touched the warning level on Tuesday afternoon. We have managed to shift 300 people living near the river to safer places. There is no casualty or injury reported so far,” said Yogesh Godase, chief officer, KBMC.

The danger level mark for the Ulhas river is 17.50m.

The Thane district office also alerted on social media about the water level rising in Badlapur, asking residents in the buildings nearby to remain safe and take the necessary precautions.

“A team with a mic is doing the rounds in an auto rickshaw across the flood-prone areas in the city. There are people who visit the river during heavy downpours. We are taking action against them at the spot,” said Godase.

Last year, around 300 people were rescued from slum areas and the total population of 40,000 was affected due to the flooding. Areas like Mohanand Nagar, Shaninagar, Hendre pada, Rameshwadi, Dube Baug, Barage road in Badlapur (W), Kharvai and other low-lying areas near Ulhas River in Badlapur (E) saw severe flooding.

“We have received warnings from the civic body to not wander outside and also be prepared to shift to safer places in case of flooding. This is the situation in Badlapur every year. I have not sent my child to school today,” said Manoj Patil, 35, a resident of Dube Baug.

40 villages lose connectivity

Nearly 40 villages in Vashind in Shahapur Taluka of Thane district lost connectivity to the city after an underpass below the railway tracks got submerged in heavy downpour. As per the villagers, this is the only road to connect to the Mumbai-Agra Highway, and every year the underpass is submerged in water after a heavy downpour.

Kalyan-Murbad road traffic disrupted

The Rayate Bridge on the Kalyan–Murbad route was submerged under water, affecting the vehicle movement on Tuesday. Traffic movement was stopped on this route and was diverted through Badlapur to Murbad. The traffic movement on the Kalyan-Malshej ghat-Ahmednagar route was also stopped due to flooding at several villages along the highway.

Water from Kalyan creek enters slums

Flooding was reported at several chawls near the Kalyan creek on Tuesday evening. Residents were asked to shift to safer places. The most-awaited City Park project was also affected as water entered the City Park project city at Gauripada, Kalyan (W).

