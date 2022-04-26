Ulhasnagar man arrested for slapping police constable
A 34-year-old man was arrested by Kongoan police officials after he slapped a cop who tried to resolve a fight between him and his wife.
The accused was in an inebriated condition and the police claimed that there were regular police complaints from the accused’s wife. On Sunday, the wife again called the police. The accused was brought to the police station when he slapped a constable and tried to attack others.
The man, Ritesh Chavan, is a resident of Gajanan Market in Ulhasnagar. His wife has filed for divorce, separated from him and is living alone in Bhiwandi Kongaon area. The accused continued to trouble her whenever he was drunk. On Sunday, he tried to break the main door after thumping at the door for a long time. The woman got scared and her neighbours called the police.
An officer from Kongaon police station said, “Our constables went to the residence and brought the man to the police station. First, he started abusing the police officials present in the police station and when he was asked to shut up, he slapped a constable and pushed others who tried to stop him. He didn’t stop there even after everyone asked him to calm down. We have registered cases under IPC Sections 353, 332, 504 and 506.”
-
Himachal signs joint venture agreement for development of airport in Mandi
A joint venture agreement for the development of Greenfield Airport at Nagchala in Mandi district was signed in the presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia in New Delhi on Monday. The agreement will pave way for the development of the airport in Mandi which is the dream project of the chief minister.
-
Army runners steal the show at Kasauli’s Tuffman half-marathon
Runners from the Indian Army bagged the top-three positions in both men's 21 km and 10 km races in the third edition of the Tuffman Kasauli Hills Half Marathon held in Kasauli on Sunday. The half marathon run was flagged off by Brig CS Pathania. It started from Army Ground, Kasauli, and went out till Jangeshu village via Parwanoo-Kasauli Road, before winding back towards the starting point.
-
16 students have narrow escape after Airoli school bus catches fire in Thane
Sixteen students of New Horizon School, Airoli, Navi Mumbai, had a narrow escape on Monday after their school bus caught fire at Teen Hath Naka in Thane. The students from Classes 1 to 3 were in the bus along with two bus attendants. The Thane traffic police immediately rescued the children and doused the fire. The incident occurred at 1.50pm when the bus was going to school to drop the children.
-
AAP alleges corruption in Ambala Cantt projects, demands central probe
Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers on Monday protested at the Football Chowk against alleged corruption in ongoing projects in Ambala Cantonment, particularly in FIFA-approved International Football Stadium and demanded a judicial or independent probe by central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation or Controller and Auditor General. Protesters were led by newly-inducted member and former Congress leader Chitra Sarwara and district leaders.
-
AITA National Rankings Championship: Seeds Haralam, Trisubh off to winning starts
In other boys' U14 first-round matches, seventh seed Trishubh Kumar outplayed Mayank Bishnoi 6-2, 6-0. Shaurya Veer Balhara prevailed over Dhruv Beotra 7-5, 6-3, Yogit Raman and Tejas Khosla scored easy straight-set wins over Abhay Veer Balhara and Param Sidana to book their spot in the second round.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics