Ulhasnagar man arrested for slapping police constable

A 34-year-old man was arrested by Kongoan police officials after he slapped a cop who tried to resolve a fight between him and his wife.

The accused was in an inebriated condition and the police claimed that there were regular police complaints from the accused’s wife. On Sunday, the wife again called the police. The accused was brought to the police station when he slapped a constable and tried to attack others.

The man, Ritesh Chavan, is a resident of Gajanan Market in Ulhasnagar. His wife has filed for divorce, separated from him and is living alone in Bhiwandi Kongaon area. The accused continued to trouble her whenever he was drunk. On Sunday, he tried to break the main door after thumping at the door for a long time. The woman got scared and her neighbours called the police.

An officer from Kongaon police station said, “Our constables went to the residence and brought the man to the police station. First, he started abusing the police officials present in the police station and when he was asked to shut up, he slapped a constable and pushed others who tried to stop him. He didn’t stop there even after everyone asked him to calm down. We have registered cases under IPC Sections 353, 332, 504 and 506.”