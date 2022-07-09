Ulhasnagar police book mother, uncle for forcing 15-year-old girl into marriage with man in Gujarat
A 15-year-old girl who was forced into marriage with a Gujarat resident, escaped from her in-laws’ house in Gujarat 10 days after the wedding. She reached Hill Line Police station in Ulhasnagar to register a complaint on July 7.
The girl said that her family had forged her documents to hide her real age and forced her to marry the person whom they believed was the best match for her.
The minor wanted to pursue her education and become a teacher. But she claimed that her mother asked her to stop studying after Class 7 as the family could not afford it. Her father is an auto driver. She has an 18-year-old brother. Both of them tried to stop her mother but she did not listen.
The Ulhasnagar police have booked her mother, maternal uncle and a woman who acted as the matchmaker. The matchmaker, with the help of the girl’s uncle, forged her Aadhaar card and School Leaving Certificate to change her age to 18 years.
A Ghaste, API from Hill Line police station, said that the girl was brave enough to go to them despite all the harassment from her family. He said, “The mother and uncle were forcing her to get married. They changed her documents and also did not allow her to go out of the house till her wedding on June 25 in Gujarat. The girl’s father had opposed the marriage, so the mother did not allow him to join them for the wedding.”
The girl tried to flee several times but did not get a chance. Ghaste added, “On July 5, she went with her in-laws for a religious ritual and ran away when she got the chance. She had money only for ticket and reached Ulhasnagar. She told us that she could not go home as her mother would send her back. She is now in a government home and we will help her get admission in a school.”
No relief from water woes for 50K residents in Kharghar despite heavy rains
Despite heavy downpour this week and water levels in dams increasing, there is no relief for the 50,000 residents from 60 housing societies in Kharghar. They have been struggling to get an adequate supply of water from CIDCO for a year now. This includes societies from Kharghar Sectors 26 to 39. Every family spends ₹4,000-₹5,000 extra per month on tankers and bottled water. Residents claim that there is no increase in supply.
17-year-old Navi Mumbai resident drowns in Kalwa, dead
A 17-year-old resident of Digha in Navi Mumbai, who went for a swim with The deceased, Sumit Mali's friends in a well in Kalwa, drowned on Friday evening. His body was found on Saturday morning. The deceased, Sumit Mali, told his parents that he was going out with six friends to enjoy the monsoon. Due to less visibility, the rescue team could not do their work, and on Saturday at around 10.30am, his body was found.
Shiv Sena removes former Navi Mumbai civic chief Nahata, Chougule from party after they join Shinde
Deputy city leader for Shiv Sena, Vijay Nahata, and former opposition leader, Vijay Chougule, have been removed from the party after they joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday with the support of 28 former corporators of Shiv Sena in Navi Mumbai. One died and one joined NCP and then nine more joined Sena, taking the total corporators to 45. Currently, 28 of them have left the party and joined the Shinde-led faction.
Dombivli hawkers take lead in following guidelines on single-use plastic
The hawkers on Gupte Road in Dombivli are setting an example by not giving plastic bags to their customers. This move comes after the Central Government issued guidelines asking the State Government to ban the use of single-use plastic from July 1. The hawkers have put up placards over their handcarts and stalls stating 'Dear consumer, please do not ask for a plastic bag – as directed by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Thanking you, hawker'.
Technical problem affects Trans Harbour train services; Thane Panvel route also impacted
A technical problem in the overhead wire between Airoli and Turbhe stations on the Trans Harbour line resulted in disruption of train services for around two-and-a-half hours on Saturday afternoon. The breakdown happened at 12.40pm and was restored by 3.10pm, when the train services resumed. Till then, all trains on both the routes of the Trans Harbour line were stalled and its impact was seen on the Thane-Panvel route as well.
