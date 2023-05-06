UMC plans to build transit shelter for victims of building collapses

ULHASNAGAR: The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) is finalising a plan to build a transit shelter for those affected by incidents of building collapses. The project, expected to be ready next year, is estimated to cost ₹20 crore.

Thane, India - April 29, 2023: Rescue operation underway as residents are trapped after a three-storeyed building collapsed in Vardhaman Complex, at Bhiwandi, in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The death of eight people last week due to collapse of a three-storeyed building in Bhiwandi has brought into focus the recurring incidents of collapses of building and slabs, which have killed and injured many in Ulhasnagar in the last few years.

Though, the UMC has reserved flats in two facilities, namely: Tata Amantra in Bhiwandi and Thane MMRDA facility, people are reluctant to shift to these far-flung places, which has prompted the civic body to consider building a transit shelter of their own in the city.

Aziz Shaikh, UMC commissioner, recently visited the Tata Amantra project in Bhiwandi, which was once used as a centre for Covid patients during the pandemic, to check the facilities there. “The Tata Amantra facility will be used as a shelter for those affected by incidents of building collapses. The commissioner has paid a visit to the project to check the facilities there,” said Ashok Naikwade, deputy commissioner of UMC.

A total of 150 flats are reserved for the UMC at Tata Amantra, while more such flats are also made available at Thane MMRDA facility.

“Although the flats are available at Tata Amantra and Thane MMRDA facility, people are not ready to shift to these facilities as they feel these are too far away. We need our own facility in the city, which will be a major relief to those affected by any kind of disaster,” added Naikwade.

The UMC has initiated a plan to build its own transit camp at Gitti Khadhan in Ulhasnagar. The state government has allocated ₹20 crore for the project. The transit camp will be a six-storeyed building with each floor consisting of a hall, which can house 100 people.

“We had proposed for flats-based transit camps, but the government wants us to build a halls-based one. Work is on to finalise the proposal and to get funds, which are already sanctioned, allocated to us,” said Naikwade.

“The project will be built in a half-acre plot in the city. We will appoint a private entity to build it. We expect to have our own transit camp by next year if all the permissions and procedures are finalised and work begins on time,” added Naikwade.

In the past decade, 38 people have died and at least 5,000 left homeless in more than 60 slab collapse incidents in Ulhasnagar. This has caused heavy financial losses as well.

To address this problem, the UMC has published a list of dangerous buildings in Ulhasnagar city. Notices have also been issued to the residents of around 1,300 buildings, which are more than 10 years old, asking them to conduct a structural audit. However, the administration has observed that societies are ignorant about structural audits and as a result, mishaps continue to occur.

The UMC has also organised a guidance camp to create awareness among the citizens about the need to maintain a building and carry out regular repairs. The camp will be held on May 11 at 4.00 pm at General Arun Kumar Vaidya Hall (Town Hall), Ulhasnagar-3.

In the camp, experts will give detailed briefings on the procedure to be followed for repairing dangerous buildings and other related issues.

“The awareness camp is a must because many residents still don’t know much about the buildings, they live in. They should know the whole process to check if the building they live in is in a safe condition. This is the first basic step to avoid mishaps,” said Rajendra Lulla, 39, a resident of Ulhasnagar.

