276 unauthorised bottled water seized at LTT

Mumbai: The staff of Central Railway (CR) recently seized several large boxes of unauthorised bottled water at Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) which were being loaded into a long-distance train stationed at the platform.

“These boxes – containing a brand called Rainzo packaged drinking water – were being loaded into the side pantry car of the train along with RailNeer bottled water to sell it,” said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, Chief PRO, CR.

On inspection, the railway protection force (RPF) found 23 boxes containing 276 bottled water.

As per sources, the RPF questioned the pantry attendants and the manager and the reason cited by them for selling this unapproved bottled water was that RailNeer is expensive.

“The pantry manager and attendants further said that the cost of procuring this bottled water is cheaper and they can sell it at the price of RailNeer which is ₹15 per bottle. The vendor has been booked under the Railway Act,” said sources.

