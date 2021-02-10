Unauthorised changes at Khar home: Kangana Ranaut to apply for regularisation

Actor Kangana Ranaut, while withdrawing her appeal against the Dindoshi civil court order, which dismissed her plea against the notice issued to her by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2018, informed the Bombay high court (HC) that she would apply for regularisation of the alleged unauthorised changes made in her Khar residence and hence was withdrawing the appeal.

The bench has restrained the civic authority from taking coercive action till the regularisation application was considered.

On Wednesday, a single bench of justice Prithviraj Chavan, while hearing the actor’s aural was informed by senior counsel Dr Birendra Saraf, that in response to the query by the bench in the previous hearing, the actor had decided to file a regularisation application before the BMC in connection with the structure.

After hearing the request, the bench permitted the withdrawal and said, “The appellant (Ranaut) is permitted to apply for regularisation before the BMC within a period of four weeks,” and directed the civic authority to decide the same expeditiously.

The court further added that in the event of the application having an adverse outcome the BMC would have to wait for two weeks thereafter, to enable the actor to file an appeal. The court said that till then the BMC officials would not take any coercive action.

The actor had approached the HC after the Dindoshi civil court on December 22, 2020, had dismissed a notice of motion filed by her against the 2018 BMC notice for the alleged irregularities at her Khar home which is located at the junction of 16th and 18th road. The actor has allegedly combined the three flats in the said building into one unit without proper permissions from the civic authority.

In January 2019, the actor had approached the Dindoshi civil court challenging the notice and sought restraining orders to the BMC from taking coercive steps. The court had ordered both parties to maintain the status quo.

However, on December 22, 2020, the civil court while dismissing her notice of motion had extended interim protection against coercive action for six weeks to enable her to file an appeal before the high court.

In her appeal, Ranaut had sought extension of stay on the demolition notice by BMC and said that the action against her was nothing but “vendetta” and sought time from the court to inform, regarding her application for regularisation of the alleged illegal portion of her premises.