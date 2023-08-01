The decision of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function in Pune today has caused unease among allies in the opposition coalition. Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders are of the view that Pawar should avoid attending the Pune function as it may give a wrong message about opposition unity.

Unease in MVA over Pawar sharing dais with Modi in Pune

Pawar is expected to attend an event in which Modi will be conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak Award today in recognition of his “supreme leadership” and for “awakening the feeling of patriotism among citizens”. The award was constituted in 1983 to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak and is presented every year on August 1, the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak. During his visit, Modi will also inaugurate two sections of Metro rail and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

Some social organizations and members of various political parties have decided to stage a joint protest against Modi during the visit. Prominent social activist Baba Adhav will lead the protest where they will be waving black flags.

Pawar’s decision comes at a time when there are speculations over the future of NCP after deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and his rebel MLAs met Pawar multiple times to convince him to join the BJP-led NDA.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that speculation is expected among the people if a leader from the opposition coalition attends a program with the prime minister at this point in time and Pawar must be well aware of the same. “When a leader from the opposition coalition — MVA or INDIA — chooses to attend such a function, then confusion is bound to happen. Pawar is an experienced leader, we do not have to tell him all this,” Raut said. He added that while Pawar should clear the air, the opposition stands united. “There could be confusion about Pawar’s stand. He will have to clear the air but we are together. The MVA is strong and the INDIA coalition is even stronger.”

Congress too requested Pawar not to attend the award function. Varsha Gaikwad, Mumbai Congress chief said, “I request him to reconsider his decision.” Dr Kumar Saptarshi, a well-known socialist, met Pawar in Pune on Monday requesting him not to attend Tuesday’s event.

The 82-year-old Pawar is facing one of the toughest battles of his political career as most of his party MLAs and senior leaders have sided with Ajit who has joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government. They have made a claim on the NCP’s name and election symbol before the election commission.

Pawar’s grandnephew and NCP MLA Rohit Pawar defended Pawar’s decision and said it should not be seen from a political prism. “It is still unclear if Pawar saheb is going to attend the Pune program. Even if he goes, it should not be seen from a political perspective because one can see that he never mixed his social and political life in his entire political career.”

Besides Pawar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, and Sushil Kumar Shinde, who is also a trustee, are also likely to attend the event.

Modi will become the 41st recipient of the award. It has previously been presented to leaders such as Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma, Pranab Mukherjee, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, N R Narayana Murthy and E Sreedharan, among others.

