Unidentified man dies in hit-and-run on Vashi bridge

Mumbai: A man in his mid 50s reportedly died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle in a suspected hit-and-run incident on Vashi Bridge on Sunday evening.

Two passersby had rushed the injured to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where he died during treatment.

The Tilak Nagar police had received a call from Rajawadi Hospital at 5pm on Sunday informing them that two persons had brought a man with severe injuries. The medical officer admitted the person in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Meanwhile, the two persons, who had brought the injured to the hospital, left without informing the doctor, said a police officer.

During investigation the Tilak Nagar police learnt that a Mankhurd police van had informed the Mumbai police control room about the accident confirming that the person was hit by an unidentified vehicle on South-bound stretch of the Vashi bridge.

The Mumbai police control room had then informed the Navi Mumbai police about the accident, but the Vashi police initially refused to accept that the incident had taken place within their jurisdiction, Sunil Kale, senior inspector, Tilak Nagar police station, said.

The Tilak Nagar police had registered a case of causing death due to rash and negligent driving against an unknown motorist as the hospital falls under their jurisdiction. However, the case will be transferred to the Vashi police as the incident occurred within their jurisdiction, Kale added.