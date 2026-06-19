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Union Bank cashier flees with 32 lakh

A Union Bank cashier, Ravindra Surve, 58, is accused of stealing ₹32 lakh after leaving with the strong room keys; police are investigating.

Published on: Jun 19, 2026 07:12 AM IST
By Vinay Dalvi
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MUMBAI: A 58-year-old cashier of Union Bank of India’s Bhuleshwar branch has been booked for allegedly decamping with 32 lakh after quietly walking away with the keys to the branch’s strong room.

Union Bank cashier flees with ₹32 lakh
Union Bank cashier flees with ₹32 lakh

The VP Road police registered an FIR against Ravindra Surve, who had been serving as the branch’s main cashier since November 25 last year, following a complaint filed by Prajay Mohranna, 35, the deputy branch head.

According to police, Mohranna oversees key banking operations including new account openings, cash deposits and withdrawals, RTGS transactions, fixed deposits and cheque clearances. Apart from him, the branch has two officers, two clerks and one cashier, Surve.

Investigators said Surve’s primary responsibility was to count the day’s cash receipts and payments and deposit the money in the branch’s strong room after obtaining the deputy branch head’s signature. However, on June 6, Surve allegedly left the branch without completing the cash tally or obtaining the mandatory signature. More alarmingly, he allegedly walked away with the keys to the strong room.

With Surve remaining untraceable and refusing to answer calls, the bank approached the police. “We have registered a case against the accused under Section 316 (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts are underway to trace him,” a police officer said.

No arrests had been made till the time of going to press.

 
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