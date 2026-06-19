MUMBAI: A 58-year-old cashier of Union Bank of India’s Bhuleshwar branch has been booked for allegedly decamping with ₹32 lakh after quietly walking away with the keys to the branch’s strong room.

Union Bank cashier flees with ₹32 lakh

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The VP Road police registered an FIR against Ravindra Surve, who had been serving as the branch’s main cashier since November 25 last year, following a complaint filed by Prajay Mohranna, 35, the deputy branch head.

According to police, Mohranna oversees key banking operations including new account openings, cash deposits and withdrawals, RTGS transactions, fixed deposits and cheque clearances. Apart from him, the branch has two officers, two clerks and one cashier, Surve.

Investigators said Surve’s primary responsibility was to count the day’s cash receipts and payments and deposit the money in the branch’s strong room after obtaining the deputy branch head’s signature. However, on June 6, Surve allegedly left the branch without completing the cash tally or obtaining the mandatory signature. More alarmingly, he allegedly walked away with the keys to the strong room.

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{{^usCountry}} Two days later, on June 8, Surve returned to the branch, quietly handed over the keys and left without informing anyone, police said. Repeated calls made by Mohranna to the cashier went unanswered, prompting him to alert senior officials. In the presence of senior bank officers, the strong room was opened. What they discovered sent shockwaves through the branch. While the vault was expected to contain around ₹43 lakh, officials found only ₹10 lakh inside, revealing a cash shortfall of nearly ₹32 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two days later, on June 8, Surve returned to the branch, quietly handed over the keys and left without informing anyone, police said. Repeated calls made by Mohranna to the cashier went unanswered, prompting him to alert senior officials. In the presence of senior bank officers, the strong room was opened. What they discovered sent shockwaves through the branch. While the vault was expected to contain around ₹43 lakh, officials found only ₹10 lakh inside, revealing a cash shortfall of nearly ₹32 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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With Surve remaining untraceable and refusing to answer calls, the bank approached the police. “We have registered a case against the accused under Section 316 (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts are underway to trace him,” a police officer said.

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No arrests had been made till the time of going to press.