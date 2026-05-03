...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘Unity in diversity’ concept excludes Muslim identity, rues prof

“If one reads the manifestos of all the national parties, the very word ‘Muslim’ does not feature. Muslim identity is today no longer necessary to define nationalism,” Hilal Ahmed, researcher and professor with the CSDS rued

Published on: May 03, 2026 06:16 am IST
By Jyoti Punwani
Advertisement

MUMBAI: Muslim identity has two aspects: Muslim substantive identity, that is, the way Muslims live on the ground; and the discourse about Muslim identity. And the gap between the two is very wide, said Hilal Ahmed, researcher and professor with the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). However, he added, “Once you try to find out the former, you invariably find yourself veering away from the latter.”

‘Unity in diversity’ concept excludes Muslim identity, rues prof

Speaking on ‘Muslim Identity and Nationalism’ in Mumbai on Saturday, Ahmed recalled the incident where an RPF jawan shot three Muslim passengers on board the Jaipur Mumbai Superfast Express in July 2023. The jawan then delivered a speech saying, “If you want to live in India, you have to say Yogi/Modi.”

Ahmed remarked, “He was described as being mentally ill, but it was obvious that in his consciousness, the discourse about Muslim identity was predominant.” Had the jawan talked to them, asked them where they were headed, or where they were coming from, things would have taken a different turn, he added.

Ahmed and other researchers had conducted an experiment on the same lines in trains in Uttar Pradesh. They found the moment substantive Muslim identity, or “grassroots Muslimness” began to emerge, the image of Muslims that many Hindus had began to disappear, and the topic of discussion veered towards the shared problems both Hindus and Muslims faced.

This “invisibilisation of Muslims” is part of what Ahmed described as the “second political consensus’’ in the country. “But I remain an optimist,” said Ahmed.

 
unity in diversity
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / ‘Unity in diversity’ concept excludes Muslim identity, rues prof
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.