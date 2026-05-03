MUMBAI: Muslim identity has two aspects: Muslim substantive identity, that is, the way Muslims live on the ground; and the discourse about Muslim identity. And the gap between the two is very wide, said Hilal Ahmed, researcher and professor with the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). However, he added, “Once you try to find out the former, you invariably find yourself veering away from the latter.”

‘Unity in diversity’ concept excludes Muslim identity, rues prof

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Speaking on ‘Muslim Identity and Nationalism’ in Mumbai on Saturday, Ahmed recalled the incident where an RPF jawan shot three Muslim passengers on board the Jaipur Mumbai Superfast Express in July 2023. The jawan then delivered a speech saying, “If you want to live in India, you have to say Yogi/Modi.”

Ahmed remarked, “He was described as being mentally ill, but it was obvious that in his consciousness, the discourse about Muslim identity was predominant.” Had the jawan talked to them, asked them where they were headed, or where they were coming from, things would have taken a different turn, he added.

Ahmed and other researchers had conducted an experiment on the same lines in trains in Uttar Pradesh. They found the moment substantive Muslim identity, or “grassroots Muslimness” began to emerge, the image of Muslims that many Hindus had began to disappear, and the topic of discussion veered towards the shared problems both Hindus and Muslims faced.

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{{^usCountry}} “Indian nationalism has always been different from European nationalism,” said Ahmed. “India’s diversity has been recognised as the country’s strength, not only by the Gandhi- and Nehru-led nationalist movement, but also by earlier nationalists such as Dayanand Saraswati and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Indian nationalism has always been different from European nationalism,” said Ahmed. “India’s diversity has been recognised as the country’s strength, not only by the Gandhi- and Nehru-led nationalist movement, but also by earlier nationalists such as Dayanand Saraswati and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ‘Unity in Diversity’ was an ideal upheld as part of Indian nationalism, post- Independence. “Muslim identity was very much a part of this concept,” said Ahmed, adding, “ ‘Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isaai, hum sab hai bhai bhai’ was a popular symbol for a very long time. This was despite the image of Muslims as a community who came to India as ‘invaders’, which prevailed even after Independence.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Unity in Diversity’ was an ideal upheld as part of Indian nationalism, post- Independence. “Muslim identity was very much a part of this concept,” said Ahmed, adding, “ ‘Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isaai, hum sab hai bhai bhai’ was a popular symbol for a very long time. This was despite the image of Muslims as a community who came to India as ‘invaders’, which prevailed even after Independence.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Currently, however, Muslim identity does not feature anywhere in the concept of ‘unity in diversity’. And, Ahmed remarked, this isn’t only in the BJP’s ideology. “If one reads the manifestos of all the national parties, the very word ‘Muslim’ does not feature. Muslim identity is today no longer necessary to define nationalism,” he rued. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, however, Muslim identity does not feature anywhere in the concept of ‘unity in diversity’. And, Ahmed remarked, this isn’t only in the BJP’s ideology. “If one reads the manifestos of all the national parties, the very word ‘Muslim’ does not feature. Muslim identity is today no longer necessary to define nationalism,” he rued. {{/usCountry}}

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This “invisibilisation of Muslims” is part of what Ahmed described as the “second political consensus’’ in the country. “But I remain an optimist,” said Ahmed.

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