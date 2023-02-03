University exams postponed all over state

Mumbai: Owing to the decision of the non-teaching staff of state universities and colleges to boycott the examinations, some post-graduate and undergraduate exams of Mumbai University (MU) have been suspended from February 3 onwards.

Prasad Karande, director of the Examination and Evaluation Board of MU, said that the revised schedule would be announced on the university’s portal. Ten exams were conducted successfully on Thursday.

Examination proceedings were boycotted by the non-teaching staff across the state beginning Thursday, leading to the postponement of exams in all Maharashtra universities. The agitators’ demands include such issues as paying pending salary arrears, filling vacant posts and implementing the old pension scheme. The Mumbai Vidyapeeth Karmachari Sangh (MVKS), a non-teaching staff organisation, said that if the demands were not accepted, the agitation would continue.

“On February 14, employees will participate in an agitation during the lunch hour,” said a member of MVKS. “On February 15, they will work but with black ribbons. On February 16, there will be a one-day strike. If our demands are not fulfilled by the government, employees will go on an indefinite strike from February 20.”

The non-teaching staff staged a protest in the MU complex on Thursday morning. Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil appealed to them to withdraw the agitation, saying that a positive decision would be taken to accept the demands. However, the university employees continued their protest. Rupesh Malusare, general secretary, MVKS said, “We are firm on our demands. The discussion with the government on Wednesday was not successful so we decided to continue our strike.”