University of Mumbai to announce UG final-year results soon

Final-year undergraduate (UG) students of the University of Mumbai (MU) can expect results of their fifth and sixth semester soon, said university officials
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Final-year undergraduate (UG) students of the University of Mumbai (MU) can expect results of their fifth and sixth semester soon, said university officials. While semester-5 exams were held earlier this year, final-semester exams were held in May and June.

“First, we will announce the results of semester-5 exams. Students can expect their results by the end of this week or early next week,” said an official from the board of examination and evaluation, MU.

As of Monday, the university has declared results for 28 subjects, the exams for which were held at the end of the summer semester in May. However, the consolidated results for BA, BSc and BCom courses are yet to be announced.

The university is facing a staff crunch amid the Covid-19 pandemic. “We are working with almost half the number of people in the office owing to travel restrictions. However, we are doing our best to release the results on time,” said the official.

Students planning to study abroad will require mark sheets in time to apply for admissions starting from August. For such students, if the papers have been evaluated and marks allotted, the university will provide a confidential result to the university that the students apply to.

