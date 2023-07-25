Passenger robs cab aggregator of 7000 at knife point in Kalyan

Thane: An unknown passenger travelling from Thane to Kalyan allegedly robbed a cab aggregator of ₹7000 by threatening him from behind at knife point. A case has been registered against the unknown person by the Mahatma Phule police.

The complainant, Anilkumar Gupta, 32, resident of Ghansoli, started his work in the afternoon and got his second ride to Kalyan. The passenger who booked the cab from Thane appeared to be in his 30s.

When they reached Royal Bakery near Rambaug, he saw no one around and asked the driver to stop the cab.

“Gupta said that the accused first held his neck from behind and started threatening him with a knife. He held the knife to his neck and asked for money. The driver, who had some cash and valuables, gave ₹7000 in cash and some money through Gpay. The passenger then fled the spot and asked the driver to keep quiet,” said a police officer.

This is not the first incident where a cab driver was looted by miscreants in Dombivli, Ambernath, and Kalyan areas. Cab drivers refused to ferry passengers beyond Dombivli due to such incidents in the past.

Last year on May 29, four accused and a minor had booked an Ola cab from Badlapur with the plan to rob the driver and car. After reaching a remote place at Khardi Bridge near the Shil-Daighar area, they stopped the car on the pretext of urinating and tried to rob the driver. After the driver started screaming for help, the accused smashed his head with a stone and killed him. With the help of all technical details, the police arrested all accused.

