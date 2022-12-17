Unknown persons hack celebrity nutritionist’s website, FIR registered

Mumbai The official website of Health Total, a wellness and fitness firm headed by celebrity nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, was allegedly hacked late last month. The Amboli police registered an FIR in connection with the matter on Thursday.

According to the Amboli police, the complaint was filed in this regard by Sameer Sawant, Senior Manager – Administration with Health Total. Sawant, in his complaint, stated that the website was hacked sometime between November 27 to November 29.

“The accused replaced the names of products that are for sale on the website with obscene words,” said police inspector Pravin Patil, Amboli police station.

The police said that the hack came to light at around 3.15pm on November 29, after which the process of restoring the website to its original content began. While looking into the matter, Sawant also found out that another website of a sister concern named The Basic Nutrition was also hacked, and orders placed by customers on the website were cancelled.

On Thursday, Sawant visited the police station and submitted the complaint along with the relevant technical details. Subsequently, the police registered an FIR of mischief and defamation under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

“We have obtained the necessary information, like Internet Protocol addresses associated with the website, and have also sought some more details from the complainant. Our cyber team is analysing these details and probing the matter further,” Patil said.

Sawant confirmed that the complaint had been filed and all relevant details had been submitted to the police.

Founded in 1997, Health Total aims to provide complete health and fitness solutions for a variety of concerns, including weight management, cholestrol, blood pressure, diabetes and other ailments. Health Total has over 60 centres in India and stresses on the ‘food as medicine’ approach, offering easy to follow diet plans.

