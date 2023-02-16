UP engineer wanted to impress his wife, hacked Mumbai Police data system: Report

A 27-year-old engineer wanted to impress his wife by fulfilling her dream of getting a job abroad. To achieve his motive, he hacked the Mumbai Police data system. UP-based civil engineer Babu Shah's wife was working in Mumbai and wanted to go abroad for professional growth. According to police officials, there were no discrepancies in his wife's passport form and the documents. But the application was halted by authorities after initial application, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported. To ensure that his wife's passport application got a smooth approval, Shah hacked the Mumbai Police system and approved her form along with that of three other applicants to avoid any suspicion. During probe, it was found that the accused used a system with Noida's IP address to hack the police system. The police said applicants whose passport forms were cleared were residents of Chembur, Tilak Nagar and Antop Hill in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested Babu Shah from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Investigation is underway to find how the techie managed to hack the system. The case has been handed over to Southern Region Cyber Police Station.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail