UP violence: Maharashtra bandh gets mixed response from Mumbaiites

While many criticised the coalition for inconveniencing common citizens, some lauded the allies for taking a stand against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which farmers were mowed down
Shops closed during Maharashtra Bandh at Shaikh Memon street near Jama Masjid,Mumbai, on Monday. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:16 AM IST
By Eeshanpriya M S and Mehul Thakkar, Mumbai

Monday’s Maharashtra bandh, called by the three ruling parties in the state, received a mixed response from Mumbaiites, with many criticising the coalition for inconveniencing the common citizens, while some lauding the allies for taking a stand against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which farmers were mowed down when they were returning from protests.

Monday morning did not seem like the start of a usual busy work-week for office goers, as BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) buses did not ply in the city, resulting in overcrowded trains that accommodated the commuters.

Animesh Vora, a Dahisar resident who travels to work to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) daily, said, “BEST buses were not available on Monday morning due to which I could sense that local trains had unusual crowding. Also, after getting down at Bandra station, there were no buses to reach BKC.”

Vora added, “There were private buses plying, which were jam-packed. I had to walk 500 metres to Kalanagar, from where I got an autorickshaw. A bandh called by a ruling party is equal to the government calling it. How will the administration act if ruling parties call for a bandh? Also, for common citizens, it just increases hardships for commute.”

Sharing a photograph of an overcrowded train compartment on Twitter, one Mumbaiite wrote, “Never seen the trains this crowded...”

Another Twitter user, Deepak Kumar Batra, stated, “Request to all political parties not to call bandhs, instead protest at specific sites. Bandh causes problems to common citizens, economy, and above all emergency services get hit.”

Some social media users also came out in support of the state-wide bandh. Nirmal Kumar tweeted, “So happy that Maharashtra is showing solidarity with farmers over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.”

While most shops across the city had downed their shutters on Monday, some chose to continue doing business.

Jagdish Jain, a shopkeeper from Bandra’s Pali Naka, said, “We have kept our shop open as no one has forced to shut shops. We have full sympathy towards the issue of farmers but ultimately it all boils down to politics and the real issue takes the back seat.”

Jain added, “Nonetheless, if there is a bandh called, it should be applicable for e-commerce websites too. Many have kept their shops shut but e-commerce websites are selling their goods. There should be same appeal for all.”

Shops in Byculla were also open. A shopkeeper who did not wish to be identified, said, “We will not let our business get affected and have collectively decided to keep our shops open. Business was slow, but we did receive a few buyers throughout the day.

