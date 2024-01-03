Uptick in vehicle registrations in 2023

Mumbai: The total number of vehicles in Mumbai has surpassed 46 lakh after 2.54 lakh vehicles were registered across the four Regional Transport Offices (RTO) in the city in 2023. A total 3.71 lakh vehicles were registered in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) during the year, with the Thane RTO recording the highest number of registrations at 1.12 lakh. HT Image

According to RTO officials, the five RTOs of Thane, Kalyan, Vashi, Panvel and Vasai have been witnessing a consistent increase in registration of vehicles. “These five RTOs saw an 8% jump in vehicle registrations in 2023 as compared to 2022. In contrast, RTOs in Mumbai recorded less than 5% jump in vehicle registrations during the same period,” said an official.

Of the four RTOs in Mumbai, Tardeo saw the maximum registrations at 66,873 vehicles followed by 66,692 at Wadala, 64,766 at Borivali, and 55,967 at Andheri. In MMR, after Thane, the maximum registrations were recorded at Vasai RTO at 82,700, Kalyan RTO at 79,320, Panvel RTO at 58,730 and Vashi RTO at 38,480 vehicles.

As per data shared by the state transport department, 25,63,491 new vehicles were registered in Maharashtra in 2023, compared to 23,74,591 in the previous year – a hike of 7.91%. Among vehicles registered last year, 2.45 lakh were commercial vehicles (with yellow number plates), 17.61 lakh were two-wheelers, 4.33 lakh cars, and more than 80,000 were tractors.

Transport experts said investments in creating new metro lines seemed inefficient and there was still a need for better public transport. “Without the entire network of metro rail, dependence on private vehicles will continue. The government should also think of increasing parking charges,” said A Shenoy, a transport expert.

BOX: Rush for new vehicles

More than 25 lakh vehicles registered in Maharashtra in 2023, up 7.91% from 2022; 3.71 lakh vehicles were registered in RTOs in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone.

RTO – no of registrations

Borivali: 64,770

Tardeo: 66,870

Wadala: 66,690

Andheri: 55,970

Kalyan: 79,320

Panvel: 58,730

Thane: 1,12,180

Vasai: 82,700

Vashi: 38,480

Mumbai: 2,54,300

MMR: 3,71,410

Total: 6,25,710

2022:

Mumbai: 2,42,320

MMR: 3,43,890

Total: 5,86,210