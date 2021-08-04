US consulate in Mumbai receives hoax call at midnight

A hoax call was received by the United States (US) consulate in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) late Tuesday night. The consulate informed Mumbai police officials who, in turn, set the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) in action and got the area around the consulate thoroughly checked. Nothing suspicious was found.

According to the police, the call was received around midnight. The caller, who used a mobile number to the consulate’s landline, threatened to blow up the building.

“Taking into consideration the gravity of the threat, the whole area was cordoned off and a thorough check was carried out in the presence of senior officials,” said a police officer. The check continued till early Wednesday morning.

Mumbai Police officials said they found nothing in the search which was carried out in the presence of dog squad and BDDS. They will soon register a case with the local police station and start the process to trace the caller.

The consulate shifted from Churchgate in South Mumbai to BKC in November 2011.