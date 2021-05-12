Vaccine shortage in Mumbai: BMC may reserve 2-3 days for those seeking second dose

To administer on-time vaccination to beneficiaries taking their second dose, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to reserve two or three days of the vaccination drive in the coming week, exclusively for those taking their second dose. This will depend on the availability of vaccine stock. Concerns over delay in beneficiaries taking their second shot were discussed in a meeting between Mumbai suburbs guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, and Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of BMC’s public health department on Tuesday.

Senior civic officials said detailed guidelines will be published by BMC on Wednesday based on Tuesday’s discussions. Guidelines will be on how to administer on-time second dose for beneficiaries, and measures BMC can take to reach those who are not on social media.

Other concerns regarding over-crowding at vaccination centres, technical glitches experienced by users while registering on the Co-WIN application, and catering to beneficiaries who are not tech-savvy and are unable to effectively register on the Cowin application on time to receive a slot were also discussed at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive will continue as it is at present, for all age groups only after registration and receiving a slot online. Beneficiaries who are to get their second dose can walk in and show their certificates from the first dose and will receive their second shot after verification.

Aaditya Thackeray told HT on Tuesday evening, “There are several beneficiaries who received their first shot five or six weeks ago. They are due for their second vaccine shot, who have not received it. Concerns were raised about these beneficiaries receiving their second dose on time. We have discussed some measures BMC can roll-out subject to availability of vaccine doses.”

Thackeray said, “A lot of people are not on social media. Many have experienced problems while registering on the Co-WIN application. So we can look at long term measures making it easier for beneficiaries to register, such as the token system, which is issued for the second dose, at the time of vaccinating for the first dose itself.”

Thackeray tweeted after the meeting, “This afternoon I met with MC Chahal ji and AMC Kakani ji to discuss and work out a strategy for 1) Ensuring second shot is administered on time 2 Communication and slots for those not tech savvy or on social media 3) activation of 227 vaccination centres 4 preps for possible third wave.”

Thackeray also tweeted, “While we explore possibilities of globally procuring vaccines and also increasing vaccination centres to have 1 in every municipal ward, the road map for administering second shot for every age group will be published soon.”

He later said, “If centres are set up at every municipal ward, we will be able to tackle the problem of overcrowding, even though vaccines will have to be dispatched in small quantities.”

BMC will also make arrangements for mothers of kids who have Covid-19 and are hospitalised, to stay with their child, without catching covid. A separate area in pediatric wards is likely to be set up for mothers as well. Creches will be set up for children whose parents have tested Covid-19 positive, but the child has not tested positive, Thackeray said.

To administer on-time vaccination to beneficiaries taking their second dose, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is likely to reserve two or three days of the vaccination drive in the coming week, exclusively for those taking their second dose. This will depend on the availability of vaccine stock. Concerns over delay in beneficiaries taking their second shot were discussed in a meeting between Mumbai suburbs guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, and Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner in charge of BMC’s public health department on Tuesday. Senior civic officials said detailed guidelines will be published by BMC on Wednesday based on Tuesday’s discussions. Guidelines will be on how to administer on-time second dose for beneficiaries, and measures BMC can take to reach those who are not on social media. Other concerns regarding over-crowding at vaccination centres, technical glitches experienced by users while registering on the Co-WIN application, and catering to beneficiaries who are not tech-savvy and are unable to effectively register on the Cowin application on time to receive a slot were also discussed at the meeting. Meanwhile, the vaccination drive will continue as it is at present, for all age groups only after registration and receiving a slot online. Beneficiaries who are to get their second dose can walk in and show their certificates from the first dose and will receive their second shot after verification. Aaditya Thackeray told HT on Tuesday evening, “There are several beneficiaries who received their first shot five or six weeks ago. They are due for their second vaccine shot, who have not received it. Concerns were raised about these beneficiaries receiving their second dose on time. We have discussed some measures BMC can roll-out subject to availability of vaccine doses.” MORE FROM THIS SECTION Maharashtra to divert 310,000 Covid-19 jabs to 45+ group amid crunch Hailed as heroes, but plaints of doctors, nurses ignored Mumbai: Hindmata to get relief this monsoon? Unit in Pune to be used to produce Covaxin; to be handed over in 3 days Thackeray said, “A lot of people are not on social media. Many have experienced problems while registering on the Co-WIN application. So we can look at long term measures making it easier for beneficiaries to register, such as the token system, which is issued for the second dose, at the time of vaccinating for the first dose itself.” Thackeray tweeted after the meeting, “This afternoon I met with MC Chahal ji and AMC Kakani ji to discuss and work out a strategy for 1) Ensuring second shot is administered on time 2 Communication and slots for those not tech savvy or on social media 3) activation of 227 vaccination centres 4 preps for possible third wave.” Thackeray also tweeted, “While we explore possibilities of globally procuring vaccines and also increasing vaccination centres to have 1 in every municipal ward, the road map for administering second shot for every age group will be published soon.” He later said, “If centres are set up at every municipal ward, we will be able to tackle the problem of overcrowding, even though vaccines will have to be dispatched in small quantities.” BMC will also make arrangements for mothers of kids who have Covid-19 and are hospitalised, to stay with their child, without catching covid. A separate area in pediatric wards is likely to be set up for mothers as well. Creches will be set up for children whose parents have tested Covid-19 positive, but the child has not tested positive, Thackeray said.