IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Vaccine stock to last 10 days: Maharashtra health minister Tope to Javadekar
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope inspects the Covid-19 vaccine programme. (PTI)
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope inspects the Covid-19 vaccine programme. (PTI)
mumbai news

Vaccine stock to last 10 days: Maharashtra health minister Tope to Javadekar

Rajesh Tope’s comments came after Union minister Prakash Javadekar blamed the Maharashtra government for mismanaging the Covid-19 vaccination drive
READ FULL STORY
By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:57 PM IST

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said during a press conference on Wednesday that the state’s Covid-19 vaccine stock will last for another 10 days.

He added he apprised Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday about the stock availability based on the current trend of daily vaccinations.

Tope’s comments came after Union minister Prakash Javadekar blamed the Maharashtra government for mismanaging the Covid-19 vaccination drive. He said the state’s ruling Shiv Sena members of Parliament were asking the Centre for more vaccines while Maharashtra has only utilised 44% of the stocks delivered so far.

Also Read | Covid-19: Highest single-day spike in cases in Maharastra since Sept

In a tweet, Javadekar said, “Maharashtra Government had only used 23 lakh [2.3 million] vaccines out of the total 54 lakh [5.4] vaccines sent to the state, till 12th March. 56% vaccines remained unused. Now, Shiv Sena MP asks for more vaccines for the state. First mismanagement of pandemic now poor administration of vaccines.”


Tope said given their target of 300,000 vaccinations daily, they only have vaccine stocks that will last for 10 days. “I have told this to Rajesh Bhushan. Today, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray too informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about this...” He added that based on their targeted inoculation, they want more additional vaccination centres.

Tuesday saw the state’s highest single-day spike in 167 days with 17,864 fresh cases (18,317 cases were logged on September 30). The state saw the peak of the first wave on September 17 last year with 24,619 cases. The daily caseload in the state dropped to fewer than 2,000 cases in the first week of February.

On Tuesday, the state also reported 87 deaths, taking the toll to 52,996. The state’s tally stands at 2,347,328 with 138,812 active cases. The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state stands at 2.49% and the recovery rate at 95.66%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope inspects the Covid-19 vaccine programme. (PTI)
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope inspects the Covid-19 vaccine programme. (PTI)
mumbai news

Vaccine stock to last 10 days: Maharashtra health minister Tope to Javadekar

By Swapnil Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:57 PM IST
Rajesh Tope’s comments came after Union minister Prakash Javadekar blamed the Maharashtra government for mismanaging the Covid-19 vaccination drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIA officers investigate a car allegedly used by Sachin Vaze.( PTI)
NIA officers investigate a car allegedly used by Sachin Vaze.( PTI)
mumbai news

Case cracked, says NIA: ‘Vaze did it for lost glory’

By Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 05:33 AM IST
  • “He wanted to prove to Mumbai Police brass that he is still as good by solving a bomb conspiracy so he planned this whole episode to plant explosives outside Antilia. He wanted the limelight again,” an officer said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior citizens being vaccinated at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Senior citizens being vaccinated at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai recorded 31,106 new Covid-19 cases in one month

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Between February 15 and March 15, the city has recorded 31,106 new cases of Covid-19, of which 18,903 were reported in March alone
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhota Rajan. (AFP)
Chhota Rajan. (AFP)
mumbai news

Gosalia firing: Chhota Rajan, six others convicted

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:14 AM IST
The special MCOCA court on Tuesday convicted extradited gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan and six other members of his gang in connection with firing at Ajay Gosalia, a bookie-turned-builder in 2013
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Representational picture (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Omitted syllabus appears in SSC, HSC question bank

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The state education department’s recent move of releasing question banks for Class 10 and 12 students has not gone down well with many students and parents who say the question bank has served to increase confusion
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Consider income loss of families before applying for fee hike, FRA tells institutes

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:08 AM IST
In a recent meeting, the state Fee Regulating Authority (FRA) has requested colleges to consider the economic repercussions of the past year upon students’ families before applying for hikes in annual fees
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Representational picture. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Teachers can work from home from March 17: Mumbai civic body

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:05 AM IST
With the cases of Covid-19 seeing a surge in the city again, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) education department has asked teachers and non-teaching staff of schools and junior colleges of all mediums and managements across the city to work from home starting March 17
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanshu and Sagar Meshram.
Priyanshu and Sagar Meshram.
mumbai news

Mumbai: Father struggles to get US emergency visa for 6-year-old’s surgery

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Six-year-old Priyanshu Meshram, a native of Madhya Pradesh (MP), needs an emergency visa to the United States of America (USA) to undergo surgery for rare congenital heart disease
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arup Patnaik, former Mumbai police commissioner, lost the recent 2019 Lok Sabha elections to a political newcomer from the Bhubaneshwar constituency. (HT File)
Arup Patnaik, former Mumbai police commissioner, lost the recent 2019 Lok Sabha elections to a political newcomer from the Bhubaneshwar constituency. (HT File)
mumbai news

Times when politics caught the fancy of Mumbai and Maharashtra’s policemen

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:57 AM IST
There were many police personnel who took the political plunge while in service or after retirement. A few of them succeeded, but most did not make it big
READ FULL STORY
Close
Toy train at Matheran. (HT Photo)
Toy train at Matheran. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: 110,702 travelled by Matheran toy train since Nov 2020, says CR

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Over 100,000 passengers travelled by the toy train since November 2020, as per the Central Railway (CR) data
READ FULL STORY
Close
A senior Shiv Sena MP said the BJP aims to get back in power, which is why it leaves no opportunity to attack the Sena. (HT FILE)
A senior Shiv Sena MP said the BJP aims to get back in power, which is why it leaves no opportunity to attack the Sena. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Shiv Sena all set to counter BJP’s attacks

By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Battered with attacks from the Opposition for nearly a year now, the most recent being the arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze in the Ambani house security scare case and death of Mansukh Hiran, the trader whose car was used for the threat, the Shiv Sena now plans to counter the “allegations and campaigns meant to defame” the Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA)
READ FULL STORY
Close
Work underway at the Coastal Road tunnel construction site, under Priyadarshini Park. (HT Photo)
Work underway at the Coastal Road tunnel construction site, under Priyadarshini Park. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

21ha more for Mumbai coastal road: Green panel gives nod

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:48 AM IST
An expert committee of the Union environment ministry has approved an amendment in the coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearance granted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s coastal road project
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nitin Raut. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Nitin Raut. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Power firms paid 42 lakh for Congress minister’s trips, alleges BJP

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) media cell chief Vishwas Pathak has alleged that energy minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut used chartered flights for several trips between Mumbai, Nagpur, Hyderabad and Delhi, for which debt-ridden power companies were made to pay more than 42 lakh, during the lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
MVA distances itself from controversial police officer Sachin Vaze
MVA distances itself from controversial police officer Sachin Vaze
mumbai news

MVA distances itself from controversial police officer Sachin Vaze

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Pawar as well as his nephew and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar made it publicly clear on Tuesday. Vaze was also suspended by the Mumbai Police on Monday following the arrest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Second Covid wave in Maharashtra, admits govt

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:40 AM IST
After witnessing the peak of the first wave on September 17 with 24,619 cases, the daily caseload in Maharashtra had dropped to as low as fewer than 2,000 cases in the first week of February
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP