A 16-year-old girl was rescued by the Vanrai police on Saturday after being allegedly kidnapped by a 17-year-old boy who she met through a gaming app three months ago. He has been booked under sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Vanrai police rescue girl kidnapped by boy she met on gaming app

The police said that the girl, a resident of Goregaon whose mother was a domestic help and father worked at a private company, met and began chatting with the boy through a gaming app. She was then lured by the boy and called to Varanasi a week ago, said police. He then allegedly confined her in his house.

Raju Mane, senior police inspector of Vanrai police station, said that after her parents reported her missing, the police registered a kidnapping complaint and began tracing her mobile phone’s location. The parents had told the police that the girl was active on social media and a few gaming sites, Mane added.

Through her account on the gaming app, the police contacted some of her friends, and they informed the police about the boy. The Vanrai police then traced the location of the boy to Varanasi, and with the local police’s help, rescued the girl from his house.

“Since the boy is also a minor, we have served him notice to be present before the Vanrai police for further investigation. We have booked the boy under sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act,” said Mane.