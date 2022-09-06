Varsha escapes being fed rotten fish

Mumbai Popular ‘90s actress Varsha Usgaonkar, who starred as the leading lady in many Marathi films, was compelled to apologise to the Koli community on Tuesday for hurting their sentiments.

In an advertisement for Yummyli.in, an online seafood delivery service, the veteran artiste had claimed that fisherwomen in Mumbai’s markets “cheat” their customers and sell poor quality catch. The online service has operations across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane. The advertisement has been retracted but fisherfolk from Mumbai and surrounding areas are not easily pacified.

Several members of the Koli community took to social media on Sunday and Monday to express their outrage against the advertisement. Naina Patil, the mahila president of Akhil Maharashtra Machimaar Kruti Samiti (AMMKS), an apex body of fish workers’ societies in the state, has also released a statement critiquing Usgaonkar’s cavalier stance.

“Varsha Usgaonkar should apologise to us otherwise we will visit the sets of the TV show and feed her rotten fish. It is very unfortunate that hardworking fisherwomen are being insulted by the veteran actress of Marathi cinema. It shows her attitude towards the poor,” Patil said.

Usgaonkar plays a supporting role in Star Pravah’s popular Marathi show, ‘Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta.’

Devendra Tandel, president of the AMMKS, added, “It is fine to promote your business, but if you are doing that by defaming fishermen and Koli women for your benefit, it will not be tolerated. Usgaonkar has not mentioned the Koli community by name, but everyone knows it is we who keep the city’s fish markets running.”

Tandel also held that this was not the first time that a seafood delivery service was casting aspersions on the community. “We will keep resisting any implication that our community is conducting dishonest business,” he said.

Responding to the outrage, Usgaonkar released a short statement on social media, on Tuesday evening, saying, “I have immense love and respect for the Koli community. If I have hurt their sentiments while promoting the Yummyli app, I am sorry. It was unintentional.”

The delivery service also extended an apology, by releasing a statement that read: “We at Yummyli respect every individual who contributes to growing the fishing industry and acknowledge the immense effort of Mumbai’s Koli community. We understand the concerns expressed by them, and along with Ms Varsha Usgaonkar, apologise sincerely if our video has unintentionally hurt their sentiments.”