Vashi man arrested for raping minor girl

A 23-year-old man from Vashi has been arrested by the police on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl.

According to the police, the accused, Nilesh Jadhav, stayed in the same neighbourhood as the 17-year-old survivor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramesh Chavan, senior inspector of Vashi police station, said, “The case was registered with us after nearly two months when the survivor narrated the incident to her family members. However, the accused went into hiding by then. In the early hours of Friday, he had come to his residence to meet his family members. We learned about it and caught hold of him before he could flee again,”

The police booked the accused under Sections 354 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was produced before the judicial court and has been remanded to police custody till November 3.