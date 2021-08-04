Vax drive at 300 public centres in Mumbai to be shut today

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
By Mehul RThakkar
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 01:27 AM IST
On Tuesday, 34,807 citizens were vaccinated in Mumbai, including 228 bed-ridden citizens. (HT File)

Vaccination drive across 300 centres in the city will remain suspended on Wednesday owing to lack of vaccine doses, the Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

There are more than 400 centres in the city, including private hospitals. On Wednesday, although public vaccination centres will remain shut, vaccination at private centres will continue.

A BMC official said, “We were informed to receive vaccine stock on Tuesday night. After this, we will distribute these vaccine doses to all public vaccination centres. Once the distribution is done on Wednesday, the drive will resume on Thursday.”

According to BMC officials, they could have kept the vaccination drive going by keeping vaccination in the second half of the day. But due to fear of crowding by beneficiaries coming for walk-ins, vaccination centres all together will be kept shut.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, 34,807 citizens were vaccinated in the city, including 228 bed-ridden citizens. In the city, overall 7,336,171 vaccine doses were administered till now, and 1,809,075 citizens are fully vaccinated.

