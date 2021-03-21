Vaze row: MVA government’s troubles mount

Troubles for the Maharashtra Vikas Agadi (MVA) government mounted after the letter. The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government that is already embarrassed by the alleged involvement of an assistant police inspector in the Antilia bomb scare and death of businessman Mansukh Hiran, could have their image further dented and see ample fodder given to the opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the state and the central government.

While Deshmukh, who said that this is an attempt to defame him and MVA government, Shiv Sena insiders said this is a ploy by the BJP. They, however, acknowledged that this allegation will “damage the image” of the government if it is not handled quickly.

Sena insiders said chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has taken the matter “seriously” and is expected to discuss the resignation of Deshmukh with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. A Sena leader said that Thackeray and Pawar had discussed a change of guard in the home department earlier in the week during their meeting. The Sena leader, requesting anonymity, said, “Both the leaders had reached an agreement on his removal, but no immediate decision was taken then. Uddhavji will speak to Pawar saheb over his resignation.”

The opposition is likely to use this alleged “misdeed and malpractices” – as per Singh’s letter—to regain power in the state. BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, while speaking in State assembly, had threatened of President’s rule in Maharashtra in the next three months.

However, constitutional expert Ulhas Bapat said that the letter by Singh could be a thin ground for imposition of President’s rule in the state. “They are looking for it but it is very difficult. Article 356 clearly states that if the government of the state is not carried on according to the provisions of the Constitution, then President’s rule can be imposed. These are minor things and one cannot impose for this reason. They (BJP) are looking for it for the simple reason that once it is President’s rule, it is BJP rule through governor, President and the Prime Minister, which is the chain of command,” said Bapat.

He also added, “This is a common feature that police commissioners are asked to collect money for political parties, and no party is an exception to it. Such if such order [of collection] was for political party then it is an offence. Normally such orders are given orally.”

Political analyst Pratap Asbe questioned Singh’s motive and said, “Why was he silent earlier? Why did he choose to write the letter after he was removed? If he had made these allegations public earlier it would have been credible. This seems to be an afterthought. There are several doubts can be raised over his allegation, whether he has come out open after he saw that he is going to be in the dock,” Asbe said.

Another political analyst Surendra Jondhale said that this letter will seriously damage the State government’s image. “Besides damaging the government’s image, this incident has also dented NCP’s image. This is a serious allegation on their minister. This is a second such incident in this government after Dhananjay Munde [who was accused for crimes against woman, but the complainant withdrew her complaint],” Jondhale said.

This is the second time when a home minister has faced allegations of corruption. Deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal in the Congress-NCP government had faced charges of laundering Rs850 crore in the contract for construction of New Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi.