Vaze under scanner in Mansukh Hiran death case: What led to the move

Sachin Vaze, the police officer under the scanner over the death of Mansukh Hiran, an auto parts dealer linked to the car found parked outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, with 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening letter, was on Wednesday transferred out of the Mumbai crime branch. Here is all you need to know about the move:

• Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh announced the transfer while rejecting the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) demand for his suspension.

• Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar is believed to have intervened as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was unwilling to take action against the 49-year-old officer who had once quit the service and joined the Shiv Sena.

• Pawar had a telephone conversation with Thackeray on Wednesday morning.

• Later, Deshmukh announced the transfer in the state legislative council.

• He promised an impartial inquiry and said whoever is guilty will face action.

• Vaze headed the crime intelligence unit of the crime branch of the Mumbai Police.

• Thackeray on Wednesday said the guilty will be punished but added that Vaze should not be targeted until his alleged involvement is established.

v Vaze had a two-hour meeting with commissioner Parambir Singh. Throughout the day, he also met other senior officers of the crime branch. Later in the evening, Vaze told the media that he spoke to senior officers about the allegations against him. “I will clarify my side of the story and release a statement on Thursday,” he said.

• Vaze also said he met the team investigating the murder of Hiran, who recorded his statement over eight hours on Monday.

• On Wednesday, the BJP created a ruckus in both houses of the state legislature, seeking the suspension of Vaze.