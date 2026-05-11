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Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan appointed next chief of Western Naval Command

Current Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan will take over as the Chief of the Naval Staff as Admiral Dinesh Tripathi retires at the end of May.

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:22 am IST
By Yogesh Naik
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Mumbai: Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Vice Chief of the Indian Navy, has been appointed as the next Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. Current Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan will take over as the Chief of the Naval Staff as Admiral Dinesh Tripathi retires at the end of May.

Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan appointed next chief of Western Naval Command

Vice Admiral Vatsayan, PVSM, AVSM, NM, assumed charge as the 47th Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS) on August 1, 2025.

An alumnus of the 71st course at the National Defence Academy, Pune, Vice Admiral Vatsayan was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1 1988. A specialist in Gunnery and Missile Systems, he has held a wide range of command, operational and staff assignments over his distinguished naval career spanning more than three decades.

At sea, he served onboard various frontline warships, including the commissioning crew of the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and INS Nishank, and the pre-commissioning crew of the coast guard offshore patrol vessel Sangram. He also served as the executive officer of INS Mysore. He has commanded the Coast Guard ship C-05; the missile vessels INS Vibhuti and INS Nashak; the missile corvette INS Kuthar, and the guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri.

Prior to taking over as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, he served as Deputy Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) at its headquarters.

Vice Admiral Vatsayan is an Economics graduate and an MBA from Indian School of Business.

 
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