Video | Italian DJ engaes in brawl with woman driver in Mumbai over parking dispute

Olly Esse, an Italian DJ, was engaged in a heated argument with a woman in Mumbai over the parking of the latter's car in an area that Olly claimed as “No Parking Zone”. The woman alleged that her car was "kicked" during the brawl.

Olly Esse said that she was frightened by the car, as it continued to move towards her despite her shouting. (source:Twitter/@ollyesse)

The DJ shared a video of the incident on Twitter on Friday, where she tagged the Mumbai police and claimed that she had proof of how people treat her on the streets. Following the advice of the police, Olly Esse registered a case at the Bandra police station.

Olly Esse said that she was frightened by the car, as it continued to move towards her despite her shouting, with the driver allegedly being on the phone at the time and she said, “So stopped her car with my foot.”

The video footage showed the driver of the car stating, "You are not allowed to kick my car," while Esse maintained that the car was parked in the pedestrian way. The two women were seen engaged in a brawl on the streets of the city.

Sharing the video, Esse wrote, “This lady was parking her car in the middle of NO PARKING zone. Hawkers occupied WHOLE sidewalk, so walked nearby and got really scared she will run me over because she was ON THE PHONE and my shouting didn't attracted any attention, so stopped her car with my foot.”

“That's why I'm doing videos, because people don't even think that this situation is possible. I don't want to do he said she said. I have a literal PROOF how I'm treated by people on the streets,” she further said.

Earlier in 2018, Olly Esse made allegations that she was assaulted by an Air India outsourcing staff member at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. This claim was refuted by the national carrier.

The DJ then shared a video on social media where she stated that she had been travelling on an Air India flight to Delhi, which was delayed by nine hours. She had approached the Air India counter to seek assistance, but she alleged that the employee at the desk did not respond to her properly.

