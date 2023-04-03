Home / Cities / Man chops off friend's genitals after drunken brawl at Odisha beach: Cops

Man chops off friend's genitals after drunken brawl at Odisha beach: Cops

PTI |
Apr 03, 2023 07:50 AM IST

Bhagabat Das, 30, and his friend Akshya Rout were drinking at the Pentha beach in the Rajnagar police station area when a fight broke out between them.

A 32-year-old man allegedly chopped off his friend's genitals after a drunken brawl at a beach in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Sunday, police said.

A case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered.
Bhagabat Das, 30, and his friend Akshya Rout were drinking at the Pentha beach in the Rajnagar police station area when a fight broke out between them. As the situation escalated, Rout allegedly chopped off Das's genitals with a sharp-edged weapon, police said.

Rout then fled the spot, they said.

The two friends had hired an auto-rickshaw to go to the beach. Police said they have detained the driver of the auto-rickshaw as they search for Rout, who is on the run.

Das was first taken to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Rajnagar, but later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated, police said.

A case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered, they said.

