Vietjet Air flight rescheduled; passengers stranded at Mumbai airport

A Ho Chi Minh-Bali Vietjet Air flight from Mumbai was rescheduled on Friday hours after the boarding process was completed with passengers alleging that over 300 of them were not offered food or water and air conditioning (AC) also did not work for over an hour before they were deplaned. Deplaned passengers. (ANI)

“I was travelling with a family of four and another friend’s family to Bali [Indonesia] via Ho Chi Minh [Vietnam] by Vietjet Air flight [scheduled to depart] at 11.30pm on Thursday. We were boarded and they kept announcing every 30 minutes that the flight has been delayed due to some technical issue and will leave in half an hour,” said Pankaj Agrawal, one of the passengers.

He added they were kept seated inside the aircraft and the AC was dysfunctional for over an hour. “There were senior citizens and small children. There was no food or water offered to passengers. Even passengers who had pre-booked their meals were not served [food],” said Agrawal.

“They told us that at 4.30pm, they will organise a flight to Ho Chi Minh. But there is no clarity on how will my family travel to Bali now.”

Another passenger said there was no representative from the airline and passenger handling was outsourced to four to five people.

News agency Press Trust of India quoted an unnamed passenger saying they were deplaned and brought back to the immigration area around 7am.

In a statement, VietJet Air said the flight was rescheduled due to operational reasons. It said the flight to Ho Chi Minh City initially scheduled to depart at 1am on Friday has been rescheduled to 8:30pm on Friday. “This rescheduling has impacted some flights.”

The statement said the passengers on affected flights were being supported. “...hotels, foods, drinks, and other supports [were being provided] subject to individual passenger requests. Although unfortunate, flight time rescheduling due to operational reasons is typical in the aviation industry to ensure safety standards for passengers in line with government standards. The airline sincerely apologizes...”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON