Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Vigilance squad formed in Thane, Kalyan, Ambernath to protect animals from fireworks this Diwali
mumbai news

Vigilance squad formed in Thane, Kalyan, Ambernath to protect animals from fireworks this Diwali

Animal lovers in Thane, Kalyan and Ambernath have formed a vigilance squad for Diwali to keep an eye on the animals injured due to fire crackers; they’d be carrying first aid kit to treat animals while some that need hospitalisation would be admitted too
An animal lover treats a dog. Vigilance squads have been formed to protect animals from fireworks this Diwali in Thane, Kalyan and Ambernath. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 09:06 PM IST
By Anamika Gharat, Thane

Animal lovers in Thane, Kalyan and Ambernath have formed a vigilance squad for the Diwali festival to keep an eye on the animals injured due to fire crackers. They would be carrying a first aid kit to treat animals that are found injured in residential societies. Some that need hospitalisation would be admitted too.

There are different groups from several residential societies that have joined hands for the same.

Sukhda Shirke, a volunteer from Friends Group in Ambernath has decided not to burst fire crackers and at the same time take a walk in the night and morning to check whether all regular street animals are fine or not.

Shirke said, “We nine mothers/friends have decided to educate our children about the safety of our environment and animals this Diwali. Although none celebrated a full-fledged Diwali last year, this year, instead of planning big, we have decided to keep it simple with our rituals and reduce harmful fun with firecrackers.”

They had seen a cat that was injured due to a firecracker last Diwali and couldn’t save her. She said, “This year, we decided to change ourselves and make others aware of the same. Our children also got ready for the same and they suggested we take a round on the streets at night and in the morning. We have a number of animal doctors who can treat them on an immediate basis.”

Members of PAWS, Nilesh Bhanage, in Thane said, “We have been creating awareness about different animals and birds that have suffered due to fire crackers. What we perceive loud is louder for the stray animals. Stray animals often get scared and injure themselves. This Diwali, we have pledged to save firecrackers’ money and help the animals or needy people.”

