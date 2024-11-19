AMRAVATI: Once a Shiv Sena worker who switched to Congress when Narayan Rane joined the party, Vijay Wadettiwar, has emerged as one of the prominent leaders from Vidarbha. Though Rane formed his own outfit, Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha, and later joined the BJP, Wadettiwar, 61, chose to remain loyal to the party. After the collapse of the MVA government in 2022, Wadettiwar was made leader of opposition in assembly, since he has been a prominent face of the party. Vijay Wadettiwar: Sensing defeat, BJP is indulging in divisive politics

In an interview with Faisal Malik, Wadettiwar said, sensing defeat, the BJP is trying to push the Hindu-Muslim narrative in their campaign by raising divisive slogans. He is confident of Congress winning around 70 seats and the MVA coalition coming to power by achieving 165 seats.

Excerpts from the interview:

Congress won 10 seats in Vidarbha in 2014, which went up to 15 in 2019. What are your expectations this time?

Congress will make a significant leap this time. We are confident of winning at least 30 seats from Vidarbha, and working hard to increase this tally. With the support of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, our combined tally will cross the 40-seat mark.

What are the reasons behind this expectation?

Farmers’ distress in Vidarbha will lead to this. As cotton and soybean farmers are unable to sell their produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), they are facing huge financial losses. Despite the state government paying a hefty sum —between ₹8,000 and ₹9,000 crore to insurance companies as premiums—farmers are not receiving the promised insurance pay outs. The government takes back a 15% commission from these premiums and does nothing to hold the insurance companies accountable.

Along with rising inflation, unemployment and widespread corruption, people in the region are yearning for change. They are also upset with the current government’s encouraging splits in parties and misusing central agencies for their advantage.

You have the responsibility of districts like Chandrapur and Gadchiroli; how do you assess Congress’s prospects in these areas?

Together, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli have nine assembly seats. We are confident of winning six and working hard to increase this number by one or two more.

Vidarbha has long had two major issues: demand for statehood and backlog in irrigation. Where do things stand now?

Both issues have been brushed aside by the BJP. Before 2014, BJP leaders, including deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, were very vocal about Vidarbha’s statehood demand. But after coming to power, they conveniently forgot about the people of the region. Similarly, backlog in irrigation remains unresolved.

Will Congress take a step towards Vidarbha’s statehood?

Statehood for Vidarbha has always been BJP’s demand, not Congress’s. After coming to power both in the state and at the Centre, they should have fulfilled those promises. But as usual, it turned out to be just another of their ‘jumlas’.

What’s Congress’s plan for the region’s development?

Our priority is to ensure balanced regional development. We will focus on improving irrigation projects, infrastructure, education and healthcare. Many parts of Vidarbha, particularly tribal areas, are still underdeveloped. We will focus on bringing these areas on par with the rest.

What do you foresee in the assembly elections?

I’m confident that MVA will win around 40 of the 62 seats in Vidarbha, while our tally is likely to exceed 165 seats across the state. This is based on the fact that despite the ‘Modi wave’, the Congress-NCP combine managed to secure nearly 100 seats in 2019. This time there’s no wave in their favour.

What will be Congress’s contribution to the MVA tally?

Congress will contribute around 70 seats.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana has been gaining traction, especially among women. How is Congress responding to this?

The scheme is a publicity stunt and isn’t really helping people. With inflation at an all-time high, how will a meagre ₹1,500 per month make a real difference? Congress, on the other hand, is committed to providing a much more substantial ₹3,000 per month to women.

BJP has been emphasizing on a ‘Hindu batenge to katenge’ narrative. Do you think this will be an issue in Maharashtra?

Whenever BJP senses defeat, it tries to divert attention by turning the election into a communal issue. But this will not work in Maharashtra, which has always followed progressive ideologies of Phule, Shahu and Ambedkar.

Should the party win significant numbers, will it claim the CM’s post? Who will then be the likely candidate?

That will be a collective decision of the Congress leadership and that of other parties in MVA. We will come to a consensus and announce the name within 48 hours after getting majority. The deserving candidate will be experienced and will have made significant contributions.

Do you see yourself in the position?

Every leader’s supporters want their preferred candidate; mine is no different. The high command will take the final call.