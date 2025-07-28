Vikhroli man kills elder brother over money

MUMBAI: A Vikhroli resident, who initially claimed his 30-year-old brother was found unconscious when nobody was at home, was found to have killed him over a financial dispute earlier this month. The Park Site police on Saturday evening arrested him after a post-mortem report revealed the deceased died an unnatural death. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, the deceased, Rahul Aldar, lived in Parksite, Vikhroli (West), with his wife, son, father, and 26-year-old brother, Akash Aldar. On July 6, Akash and his father had admitted Rahul to the Rajawadi hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

When the police recorded statements from family members, his father, Baliram Aldar, 58, said he was sleeping on the mezzanine floor of their house before finding out about his son’s condition.

Rahul’s wife told the police that she left for work around 9am. Her son called her saying Rahul’s nose was bleeding and he was not speaking, said a police officer.

The accused, Akash, had an alibi that he was out for work, and a friend had informed him of his brother’s condition. He added that Rahul was battling alcohol addiction and had suffered a heart attack in 2012. He was admitted for treatment in a de-addiction centre in May and returned home on June 12, but it had no impact on his addiction. Based on these initial statements, the police registered an accidental death report.

During the inquest panchnama, the police noticed a black mark on the neck of the deceased. After the mortem was conducted, blood samples, viscera, and nail clippings were sent for chemical analysis. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family, and they took their native place in Solapur for the last rites. The police recorded the statements of others who lived in the neighbourhood and learnt that the brothers had fought on the day of his death. Meanwhile, the post-mortem report revealed that Rahul died an unnatural death.

Once the family returned from their native place after completing the last rites, the police called them for questioning again from July 24 to 26. The father, this time, admitted that around 9.30 am on July 6, the two had fought over a financial issue. After denying knowing anything else, Akash finally confessed to assaulting his brother with a wooden stick and also strangling his brother to death, said a police officer. The police then registered a case of murder against Akash and arrested him. He is remanded to police custody till July 31.