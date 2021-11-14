Violence and rioting a ploy to destabilise Maharashtra government, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena on Sunday said that the violence and rioting in a few cities of Maharashtra is a ploy to destabilise the state government. Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s statement came after incidents of stone-pelting were reported from Nanded, Malegaon and Amravati, in the backdrop of protests staged against the violence that took place in Panisagar in Tripura, on October 27.

The Sena leader asked why there should be a reaction in Maharashtra to incidents that happened in Tripura. He added, “Why only Maharashtra? Why not in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, or Madhya Pradesh. We feel that there is a bigger conspiracy to create tension in the country and to destabilise the Maharashtra government,” the Sena Member of Parliament (MP) said.

Raut said that Hindus are being targeted in Kashmir, jawans are being martyred, an army colonel was killed with his family in Manipur in an ambush, but no such protest was held so far. The Sena MP also questioned the protest in Tripura where stones were allegedly thrown at mosques. Following the alleged incident, violence was seen in Amravati and Nanded on Saturday.

Raut further said that if Hindus are truly under threat then Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat should lead a protest in Delhi, and ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah about Hindus being targeted in Kashmir.

“The attacks on the temples in Bangladesh is a matter of concern, but Hindus are being targeted and killed in Kashmir. Why are there no protests against it,” he asked. He further said, “All the nationalist and Hindutvawadi parties must come together and lead a protest in Delhi under the leadership of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Questions must be asked to Amit Shah and Prime Minister on what is happening against the Hindus in the country.”