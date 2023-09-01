Mumbai: A viral video of two officers of Regional Transport Office’s (RTO) flying squad making an autorickshaw driver levy fines on other auto drivers at Kasheli toll naka, Thane, has prompted the state transport department to order an inquiry into the incident.

Viral video: RTO officers make an auto driver fine other auto drivers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An explanation has been sought from the two RTO officers. The squad, which is meant to keep a check on erring autos and taxis, is from the transport department’s headquarters in Churchgate.

The video was shot by an auto union leader who said he wanted to check why an officer, not in uniform, was levying fines on auto drivers.

The video, which was recorded on August 29 and went viral on Thursday, showed the flying squad officers asking an outsider, who is seen holding a point of sale (POS) machine, to perform the task of slapping fines on autorickshaws. This POS machine issues receipt for the fines paid.

The state transport department took cognisance of the video, which they came across on Thursday. “An inquiry has been ordered. We have sought an explanation from the RTO officers to understand what exactly happened,” said a senior official of the transport department on the condition of anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar is out of India and is expected to return next week.

Baburao Ahire, who heads Maharashtra Rickshaw Chalak Malak Sanghatana, said, “I was informed by an auto driver that despite carrying a badge, he was fined. When I reached the spot, I saw a person clad in t-shirt and khakhi trousers holding the POS machine and collecting fines. So, I started recording it.”

“After repeatedly asking him for his designation, he said he was an autorickshaw driver. He then handed over the POS machine to the RTO officers sitting in the flying squad vehicle. How can a government property be used by an auto driver?” asked Ahire.

Ahire claimed that the auto driver must have collected fines from four to five autorickshaw drivers. Other autorickshaw unions said there is no check on these flying squads, which levy fines haphazardly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It appears that the RTOs are indulging in wrongful practices. It is appalling that RTO officers are taking the help of an auto driver to fine other auto drivers. We are demanding strict action by the transport department against the erring officers,” said DM Gosavi, secretary, Seva Saarthi Auto Rickshaw Taxi and Transport Union.

For the past few weeks, Hindustan Times has been reporting on issues faced by commuters due to unruly autorickshaw and taxi drivers. The RTOs have started deploying flying squads in their drives to keep the autorickshaw drivers under check.