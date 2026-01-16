Virat-Anushka buy one more plot in Alibaug for ₹37.86cr

Mumbai: Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, have purchased 2.10 hectare land in Zirad village, near Alibaug, for ₹37.86 crore. This is their second land purchase in the same area in the last four years.The latest purchase involved two land parcels - 1.474 hectare and 0.627 hectare - costing ₹37.86 crore and a stamp duty of ₹2.27 crore. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made quite a pair at a recent fashion event in Mumbai. Not hiding from camera any more, the power couple was happy to pose for shutterbugs. (PTI photo)

According to the transaction papers accessed by Hindustan Times through real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, the couple bought the land from a certain Sonali Amit Rajput. The former Indian skipper authorised his brother Vikas Kohli to complete the formalities on his behalf. Anushka Sharma’s father Col. Ajay Sharma inked the deal on her behalf.

The couple have relocated to the United Kingdom, but visit India often. In August 2022, they had bought eight acre in Zirad for ₹19.24 crore. The plot was purchased from real estate company Samira Habitats. They built a luxury holiday home of around 10,000 square feet in this plot, reportedly at a cost of around ₹13 crore. The villa was built by the firm, Stefan Antoni Olmesdahl Truen Architects (SAOTA), led by Phillippe Fouche.

Other Indian cricketers who have bought real estate in and around Alibaug include Rohit Sharma, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar.